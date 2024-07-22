Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel gave netizens something new to discuss about his marriage

Recall that the Buga hitmaker made a controversial post earlier hinting at breakup

In the new development, an X user accused him of having affairs with strumpets in reaction to a recent post he made

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe Kizz Daniel made it to the news once more over his reported marital scandal.

A curious social media user recently asked Kizz Daniel about his wife, and his response triggered massive speculations online.

Kizz Daniel's response to fan about his wife caused stir online. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The Cough hitmaker shared a cryptic relationship post a few days ago, hinting at a breakup. Before that, the Buga crooner drew the attention of many with a series of loved-up posts with his wife after he finally unveiled her online.

In a recent development, the musician’s follower made a controversial tweet about “Olosho”, a Nigerian pidgin for harlots.

A mischievous tweep reacted to the post and accused the singer of leaving his wife to engage with a call girl.

Kizz Daniel replied to the troll with an audio recording of him and his wife laughing at their post.

Following that, another netizen came under tweet to ask Kizzif if he read chats with his wife, and the Afrobeats artist replied, “always”.

See the conversation below:

Kizz Daniel and wife spark reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

blingsbykeishaluxury:

"That laugh and oloribu is a hit."

sean_merci:

"Kiss Daniel and his wife go whine you but no panic."

bl.essing4486:

"Kiss daniel and his wife go whine una for this internet till you guys will learn to mind your business, someone that dated kiss daniel no body knew her,then she born for him still no body knew her face na when she was introduced una begin dey carry rumors up and down, am still wondering what make people think that kiss daniel will maltreat the only mother of his boys,na wa since una no want mind your business they go use una catch that cruise wey una want."

ademolaadebayo_:

"Kiss Daniel and his wife are making jest of him together."

nessa_ovie:

"If minding your business was a person…Cho cho cho."

kuan_vevoo:

"Kiss Daniel and him wife dey use una catch cruise, una wey like dey carry people matter for head."

shoes_by_demokraft:

"Husband and wife dey catch cruise, Una run put head inside am... Chai."

vanessa_alumo:

"Na why dem no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter be this. Them go use you laug."

theycallmeprettyomaa:

"Exactly how I laugh at people’s comment Use that energy that you use in commenting that rubb!sh and do something meaningful to your m!serable life."

iamdjbass:

"This should teach online people how to mind their business…omo! This one loud, husband and wife they use una catch cruise."

effedeborah:

"Make una comot mouth for husband and wife matter, una no go hear."

the_aurorablog:

"You dont owe us any explanations. Just do right by your wife and give her freedom too!!! Abeg abeg."

thereal_beebee:

"Is that him and his wife voice? But what’s all this need to prove something?

donprettychiamaka:

"Trying to hard to prove something to internet people shows that in fact something is wrong."

Kizz Daniel shares video of his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kizz Daniel showed off his wife in adorable videos.

He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap. His song was playing in the background as they both sang along.

He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

Source: Legit.ng