Nigerian actress Bisola Badmus is in an appreciative mood following her recent cry-out on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported the movie star opened up on her struggles with bairn tumour and taking care of her only son

In a recent video shared on her social media, Bisola was seen overwhelmed by the positive responses gotten since her public plea

Nigerian actress Bisola Badmus has thanked the public for their steadfast support as she battles a brain tumour.

In a video shared on her official Instagram profile, Bisola thanked the people for their outpouring of love.

Bisola Badmus appreciated her fans. Credit: @kwam1, @officialbisolabadmus

Source: Instagram

She thanked both her industry colleagues and Nigerians at home and abroad for assisting her. She remarked that she had no idea what she had done to deserve the adoration she received.

"Good afternoon, good evening. it is your lover, favourite, Bisola Badmus. I appreciate everybody, both home and abroad. I don't know what made me deserve the love/gift you've given me. You won't experience mourning in return."

She went on to reveal that someone opened a fake TikTok account with her name and used it to extort money from her online fans.

Bisola shared screenshots of her new TikTok pages as she warned netizens of the previous one.

See her video below:

Bisola Badmus spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ann.yemi:

"Clearly we can see she can’t talk much she really find it now difficult to even express herself. May God cleanse you beautiful lady. God will always be by ur side. We won’t moan you in Jesus name."

jumoke_george:

"The Lord will heal and make you completely whole again."

olaidebalogunmariam:

"Perfectly Healing from above in sha Allah."

omoeledumare_:

"God will perfect His healings on you🙏🏾 @olamilekanayinlaagbaye_220 thanks for being a friend indeed."

yomiadeyeri:

"God bless you Ayinla,Adunni it is well with you in sha Allah."

kikelomoadeyemi:

"Almighty Allah will stay by you , you re loved ❤️❤️❤️thank you."

gracefoundme1:

"Divine healing in Jesus name, you are the one that will look after Malik,he will graduate, he will get married, you will back his children in Jesus name. Just focus on God and be positive."

the_bimboakisanya:

"Your joy shall be permanent in Jesus Mighty Name."

Bisola Badmus calls out baby daddy KWAM1

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus spoke about the difficulties she's facing co-parenting with her son's father, King Wasiu Ayinde, often known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM1.

The actress shared her troubles in an interview with fellow actress Biola Bayo, where she also discussed her battle with a brain tumour.

During the conversation, Bisola discussed a number of personal misfortunes, including the deaths of her father, mother, and younger brother, all within a few years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng