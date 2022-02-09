Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah is super excited her mother reached a landmark age of 80

The actress shared beautiful mother and daughter moments with the celebrant on Instagram and showered her with powerful messages

Empress also revealed how her mother reacted when she called her at 12 midnight to wish her a happy birthday, Nigerians have joined her in the celebration

Ace Nollywood star, Empress Njamah has revealed where she got her beauty from after sharing eye-popping photos with her beautiful mother.

The movie star is celebrating her dear mother who just clocked the landmark age of 80 in a special way.

Empress took to her Instagram page to share different photos with her mother at many location as she showered the woman with beautiful words.

She also urged her fans to say a word of prayer to her mother who she said is a prayer warrior:

"I called you 12 midnight to wish you a happy birthday but you ended up praying for me as usual."

Check out the lovely mother and daughter photos below:

Birthday wishes

A number of Empress' fans and celebrity friends have joined her in the celebration, most of them sent lovely wishes to her dear mother.

adediwurablarkgold:

"Awwwww! My Mummy Wishing you the best of life in sound health IJN We love you, Mummy."

Chinneyloveofficial:

"I see where u guys get the young genes from! Happy birthday mummy."

Sir_efex:

"Woooooooooooooow. Happy 80th mummy. Love and light forever and ever. We wish you good health of mind and body. Gods grace forever."

Stephaniefrankofficial:

"Happy blessed birthday mama Age graciously."

Ekpensodipo:

"This is too beautiful. May God keep our parents for us in good health ijn.amen."

Ekpensodipo:

"Wow. Wow. Wow. 80 sure looks great on her. Happy birthday mama. May God bless and keep yiu ma."

Oloribecca:

"Happy birthday Beautiful mum, may God keep you safe and sound to witness more years on this planet Earth IJMN, age gracefully mummy."

