It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian woman as she arrived in an European country to reunite with her kids and grandkids

The woman's daughter was at the airport to receive her and shared a cute video of her arrival online

The clip elicited emotional reactions, with many internet users hailing and welcoming the woman

A Nigerian mum was excited as she arrived in Europe to see her children and grandchildren.

Her daughter, @eki_thebosslady, captured the moment her mum arrived at the airport.

The woman was overjoyed to reunite with her daughter and grandkids. Photo Credit: @eki_thebosslady

She shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Welcome my mom to Europe."

In the clip, the woman happily hugged her daughter and some little kids, believed to be her grandchildren.

The lady was so happy to see her mother. The clip ended when they exited the airport.

Watch her video below:

People celebrated the woman's arrival

Ecostar Gold Jewellery. said:

"Lovely mother and children."

katesunday4 said:

"Congratulations beautiful family."

Life is beautiful said:

"Big congratulations to you mummy."

johnson said:

"Lye long life to u mother beautiful congratulations."

ogusasule said:

"WoW My Queen congratulations iyenogie."

s.blacky2021 said:

"Our iyenogie you are welcome."

Ese Black Eguakun said:

"Wow congratulations my amiable wife."

Owen-sky❤❤ said:

"Nice one... enjoy ur stay iyenogie."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had flown her dad to the UK to have a good time.

Mum reunites with daughter in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum had wept as she reunited with her daughter in the UK.

One of the videos shared on TikTok showed that the girl did not know she would see her mother; she only thought she was vacationing. Before the reunion, she had begged to see her mother (@beautybymarylyn) for a few minutes during her vacation.

When she saw her at the arrival section, the girl flew into her mother's arms at a UK airport. The reunion got many emotional. The mother said that not seeing her daughter for four years has been a difficult experience. The clip sent social media users into a frenzy.

