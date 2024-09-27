With a sweet video, Nigerian actress Ugbe Igbodo celebrated her son's first birthday on September 27, 2024

The actress who put to bed her beautiful first son took to her verified social media page to pen a heartwarming message to Ifeanyichukwu

Her social media family and well-wishers have bombarded her comment section with celebratory messages

Uche Ogbodo's first son clocked one on September 27, 2024, and she is not letting social media users rest. The beautiful mother of three welcomed her first son and third child a year ago.

In a series of clips shared by the Nollywood actress, she could be seen holding her child at birth, raining prayers on him, while others were the little human-looking charming.

Uche wrote:

"I am Happy today , a lil emosh but very happy and very thankful. God Did it my Son & it is marvelous in our eyes . And thank you a million times for coming into our Lives. You mean the Whole world plus a Planet to Us , Mama, Daddy , Mi & Lu We love you So much . Our Ray of Sunshine.

She continued in parts to rain powerful prayers on her child, asking for God's protection over him:

"May the Almighty God continue to uphold you in His glory , Protect you from all Evil and grant you unlimited Favor all the days of your Life Amen!"

Recall that in 2023, Uche Ogbodo got married to her young lover, Bobby Harris, in 2023, and this will be their second child together, as they previously had a daughter.

Peeps celebrate Uche Ogbodo's son

Read some sweet comments below:

@p_classyclosset:

"Happy birthday handsome ifeanyichukwu, may God always be by ur side as u grow up Amen."

@imarules_rich:

"Happy birthday to my birthday, mate. May the Lord keep and preserve him."

@rossyroyal__1:

"Congratulations to you mama 😍😍."

@ellascollection:

"We are one already😍Happy birthday son🥰."

@makusotabarakat:

"Happy birthday handsome."

@nuella_njubigbo:

"Happy Birthday cutie 😍😍 God bless you 🙏."

@oluasanu:

"😍😍😍 Happy birthday our sonshine Amen to all of mummy’s prayers. We love you ❤️❤️❤️."

@desireoparanozie:

"Odogwu nnaya indeed. Happy birthday son🎂❤."

Bella Shmurda celebrates son's 1st birthday

Meanwhile, Bella Shmurda has marked the first birthday of his son with his lover of many years, and the video surfaced online.

In the clip, the singer showed off his baby mama as they cosied up and held their son during the party.

The venue was colourfully decorated, and his colleagues also joined him in celebrating his son in the comments section.

