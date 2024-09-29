Nigerian teenage comedian Emmanuella trended online after she shared a poignant video about her growth

The child celebrity noted that she wished to go back to her old self and shared pictures of her younger self

Emmanuella’s video went viral online and resonated with many who shared their thought about growing up

Nigerian teenage comedian Emmanuella expresses nostalgia and yearning for her former self,

In a throwback video, the skit maker shared clips of her younger self and current looks to convey her emotions.

Emmanuella talked about her younger self. Credit: @officialemmanuella

Legit.ng recalls that Emmanuella rose to prominence from her popular skit “This is not my real face,” which featured her uncle and mentor, Mark Angel.

Emmanuella’s recent trending video was shared on TikTok, where she reminisced about her younger days.

With background music playing, she, however, stated that she is grateful for her blessings so far.

The lyrics of the song reads:

“Yes I know I am blessed, but sometimes, I wish I could go back to the way I used to be.”

Emmanuella spurs reactions online

zorelive:

"Everybody grow baby. You are even much more beautiful as a young adult."

stephchik:

"Fine girl you don’t want to grow, me that today is my birthday 🎈 I just added another year."

tonia.gram_:

"Me sef miss when my parents still dey feed and pamper me and buy me everything wey I need. This adulthood I dey just dey show me pepper."

evve__lynn:

"The girl made our childhood fun.. she is so funny and intelligent."

mr_miraclesampson:

"I understand. Growth comes with a whole lot of responsibilities."

_donny001:

"She might need some attention for saying that but everything na cruise for 9ja."

c.h.i.o.m.a___:

"She don Dey near adulthood .. Emmanuella forward ever."

prezi_debra:

"Adulthood na your mate?"

segunpounds_08:

"Omo this gal nor small again oh come benin her age mates no dey sleep they mama hux again."

