Verydarkman and Bobrisky's ongoing social media drama has divided two BBNaija stars, Vee and Phyna

This comes as Phyna shared a screenshot of a chat where her colleague Vee confronted her for supporting VDM

The new drama between the two reality stars has since stirred reactions from their fans, with many taking sides

Drama may be on the way between (Big Brother Naija) BBNaija stars Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, and Vee Iye, simply known as Vee, after their private chat emerged on social media over issues involving the controversial critic Martins Otse Verydarkman.

The drama began when Vee vowed to cut off people supporting VDM over his ongoing drama with Bobrisky.

Phyna, in a voice note, responded, shading her colleague, who she described as illogical.

In a follow-up tweet, Phyna shared screenshots of a chat where Vee confronted her for supporting VDM.

In the chat, Vee seemingly challenged Phyna, accusing her of being indirect in her comments while daring her to mention her name openly instead of throwing shades.

Phyna replied by sharing their conversation on her X page, causing uproar online.

“Just incase anything happens that’s the reason for the second slide 🛝……. In all of this unusual phyna is standing by,” she captioned the post."

Reactions as Vee confronts Phyna

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

franksdonald:

"Phyna you have a good thing going on for you, you don’t need this heat, fight and hatred. Focus on your goals and keep building."

AdedamolaAkint2:

"Can Vee actually move like this thou, I don't want to believe she get plenty time on her plate for unnecessary stuff."

Rutina_234:

"What is wrong with Vee."

Julchi7:

"Phyna I nor support this one o This is vdm fight not yours ooo."

Drew_entr:

"Wait normal normal Shey if they live phyna and this ode vee one on one she fee see draw lol."

ErinleA45741:

"Abi vee dey craze ni."

VDM shares new evidence against Bobrisky

Legit.ng recently reported that VDM, ahead of his appearance before the House of Representatives, shared another piece of evidence against Bobrisky.

The evidence included two videos about Bobrisky's prison experience.

"Take all that evidence to court, be looking for public sympathy," a netizen clapped back at VDM.

