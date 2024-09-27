Bobrisky, in a new series of posts, has boldly called out controversial critic Verydarkman amid their ongoing drama

The crossdresser accused VDM of using emotional blackmail against him, thinking he was scared of him

Bobrisky also applauded his helpers, stating that no one could chase them away from him with manipulated lies

More drama is on the way as controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye Bobrisky has boldly called out Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, for the first time since their drama started on social media.

Bobrisky, who recently announced he won a legal battle, stated that he was not scared of VDM while adding that every of the critic's emotional blackmail wouldn't work this time.

Bobrisky says VDM"s emotional blackmail wouldn't work. Credit: @bobrisky222 @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser wrote on his Instastory,

"Verydarkman all your emotional blackmail won't work dis time around. You think I'm weak? Just because I chose to calm doesn't mean I am scared of you."

In another Instastory post, the crossdresser boldly stated that no one could chase away his helpers with manipulated lies.

Bobrisky wrote,

"Nobody can send all my helper away from me. I repeat you can't manipulate lies upon lies to send all my helper away from me because everybody doesn't have evil heart. Some people are still amazing."

See screenshots of Bobrisky's Instastories below:

People react to Bobrisky's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

kizobillz:

"Oga madam avoid Cho Cho Cho VDM nor do you anything."

affordable_collection:

"Learn to be quiet like wizkid."

danmolejr_:

"And Nigeria is about to happen to VDM cause this new confidence lol Where was this energy initially Bob ?! smh you lots will learn from this bad governance badly. Politicians are about to discredit the call recording just like inec and many other body of the system 💔 accountability zero!

tksparkle:

"MR Cho Cho Cho. Dem don dey give you assurance abi? Even your helpers go run leave you when everything burst. Tufiakwa."

khri.x:

"Godfather, don tell Bobrisky make she calm down! She go soon set the internet on fire! Na matches she just dey strike."

Bobrisky shares video amid drama with VDM

The Nigerian crossdresser returned online amid the backlash he faced over Verydarkman’s disclosure about him.

The socialite posted a video of himself slaying and gushing over his beauty.

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media after it went viral as Nigerians demanded answers.

