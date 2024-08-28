A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, has opened up on the reason she had her children in her 20s

The mother of two noted that ladies who have children in their 30s are prone to complications, and she did not want that for herself

She also said she loved being a young mum and gave a scenario of having a child at age 35 and how she would be old when the child becomes an adult

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaiaj) housemate, Nina Ivy, has shared that she has always wanted to be a young mother.

She noted that she did not want to have her children when she clocked 30 because it comes with complications. Moreover, she said it was easier to shed baby fat in one's 20s.

The mother of two said she would love to have her third child before she clocks 30. She also advised ladies to have their babies if they can afford to take care of them in their 20s.

Nina, who recently had work done on her body, noted that American society does not judge ladies who give birth to children before getting married.

She imagined if she waited to get married and had her first child at 35, saying she would be 50 when the child gets to 15.

Peeps react to Nina Ivy's post

Check out what netizens have said about the former reality star's post below:

@horpeyehmy:

"What about someone that got married in her 20’s but yet to conceive till date now she’s in her late 30’s."

@onyin.yeeee_____:

"Don’t take this advice if you no get money o. As in money in excess, unlimited wealth."

@mena687:

"Na this kind advice dey put young girls for trouble."

@achalugo_pam:

"Does that make it right? Ladies be mindful of advices you get from SM. Let’s be honest with ourselves, no one enjoys being a single parent."

@moreover_barbie:

"What if you give birth at 25 and kpai before you reach 30k nko. That one sef dey."

@mz_leelyann:

"She talk true sha."

