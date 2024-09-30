Bobrisky's allegation about the voice recording shared by Verydarkman against him has become a heated topic online

In what looked like an effort to debunk Bobrisky's claim, a man shared a video of him making a popular AI speak in Yoruba

The man's video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, stirred reactions from many, including Verydarkman

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's allegation about a voice recording being AI-generated, has stirred up debate on social media.

Recall that on Sunday, September 29, Bobrisky sued Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, for one billion naira, claiming that the audio the latter shared online was Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated.

VDM, others react as man shares video of speaking AI speaking Yoruba. Credit: @bobrisky @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In an attempt to debunk Bobrisky's claim, a Nigerian man shared a video of him making an AI, alleged to Chat GPT 4.0 speak in Yoruba.

The man made the AI make different statements in the Yoruba language, clearly revealing it couldn't speak the language like a human.

Sharing the video, the man directed a message at Bobrisky as he wrote,

"Listen as AI they speak Yoruba, walai Bobrisky ONKR ooo."

Watch video as man makes AI speak Yoruba below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Radiogad shared evidence of Bobrisky confirming the voice note to him,

VDM, others react as AI speaks Yoruba

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as the video also caught VDM's attention on an Instagram page. Read them below:

verydarkblackman:

"Wait na eshewon I hear as thank you."

nhastyjee_:

"Idris don look all of us finish now as Mumu."

yani_andiiee:

"Dem dey advise Idris, Bob no dey gree hear."

engrola_1

"Naa BOBrisky lawyer go later give ham 20yrs in prison lawyer way told you to guilty of spraying money."

la_doosh_fashionaffairs:

"When they say AI, they don’t mean ChatGPT. Y’all know there are other AI tools right?"

Radiogad shares why he exposed Bobrisky

In other news, Radiogad explained why he exposed the crossdresser on social media.

According to the media personality, he hates to be taken advantage of.

He recalled how Bobrisky only told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or promote him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng