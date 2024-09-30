A new video of Radiogad reacting to Bobrisky's claim that the voice note VDM shared was AI-generated has gone viral

Radiogad, who described Bobrisky as a liar, shared evidence of the crossdresser confirming how VDM got access to the voice note

The latest revelation from Radiogad has once again caused an uproar as VDM and Bobrisky's drama remains a heated topic online

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyin, aka Radiogad, has posted more evidence against Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, hours after the crossdresser claimed the voice note Martins Otse Verydarkman shared online was generated via artificial intelligence.

Radiogad, in a video he shared, recalled how he contacted Bobrisky after the voice note emerged online.

Radiogad defends VDM as he shares his chat with Bobrisky about voice note. Credit: @radiogad @bobrisky222 @verydarkblackman

He shared a screenshot of their chat as the crossdresser confirmed that his (Bobrisky) friend had leaked the voice note to VDM.

Quizzling Bobrisky, Radiogad said,

"Following the release of the voice recording by VeryDarkMan, I sent Bobrisky a direct message, and he confirmed that it was his friend who leaked the recording. I’ve attached evidence in this video."

Watch Radiogad's video, including his evidence below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that VDM has shared his visual evidence against Bobrisky.

Netizens react to Radiogad's video

Read some of the comments trailing Radiogad's new video below:

favyyee_vdm_first_wife:

"Jokes on y’all! VDM will win.I stand for truth."

gee__morgan:

"Lawsuit just Dey fly up and down but na VDM still dey win low key. Una go still taya for him matter."

knight_visuals:

"If you have this person as a friend. RUN In all this, na this guy i fear pass."

skillful_tailor:

"Same adviser wey Jeremiah use na im Bob use too."

iamkingsleek:

"This doesn’t prove it was authentic, bobrisky has to be aware of the recording for it to be admissible in court. According to the Nigerian law. So same thing."

Why Radiogad exposed Bobrisky

Recall that Radiogad gave reasons for exposing Bobrisky on social media.

According to the media personality, he hates to be taken advantage of.

Radiogad disclosed that Bobrisky only ever told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or to promote his content on his page.

Source: Legit.ng