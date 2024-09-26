Nigerian Wizkid ignited the concerns of many online after a video of an elderly man appeared only saying to his father

In the trending video, the aged man was seen strolling with the aid of a walking stick under a light rain

The caption of the viral footage indicated that it was the father of the Afrobeats icon and revealed what they noticed about his aura

A netizen leaked a video of a man walking tiredly under the rain and claimed it was the father of Nigerian music icon Ayodeju Balogun, aka Wizkid.

The clip instantly went viral since stating that it was the father of the Afrobeats star.

Wizkid's father reportedly spotted under the rain. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @slugebill/X

Source: Instagram

In the footage, the man was seen walking with the aid of a stick, clearly enjoying a leisurely stroll.

However, when it was stated that the man was Wizkid's father, the internet was once again divided.

Some netizens criticised Wizkid's father for strolling in an untidy vicinity and compared him to his son's rival, Davido's father.

Others were displeased by the fact that Wizkid's father was recorded without his knowledge or permission.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"Wizkid’s dad walking inside the rain ke? 🌚 I don’t believe it’s him jare."

hyrishtheebigdeal:

"If you like buy Rolls Royce for them, awon Arugbo yen, they must still trek."

saheed_oluwahdamilola:

"I don’t see anything bad in this 😢 baba wey dey go mosque and still insisted not to leave Surulere when wizkid offer him a house in lekki ,God don bless this man ,pray for old age too."

king_lascurt:

"Some parents on this table no matter what you do to remove them from their old circles they can never agree with that son. Old people love freedom and live around their old friends to be healthy."

rosythrone:

"How do we know this is Wizkid dad when we didn’t see his face. Pple make things up on social media."

call_mi_dija:

"U Dey give person 20meter see watin ur papa dey drive."

__oyebisi:

"Some people are just gullible tbh So because he’s wizkid father,it’s bad if he treks ? Make the old man no walk again."

larrittshoes:

"But why do u av to record him?is it a crime to be wizkid father?"

perpetualhairextensions2:

"He isn’t supposed to walk on the road ke ?? Na cripple?"

Street raffia bag seller argues he looks like

A random street seller caught the attention of Nigerians online with his recent claims.

A viral video captured on one of the busy streets in the country saw when a raffia bag seller boldly stated that he was Wizkid’s lookalike.

Even after a series of questions, the elderly man insisted on his statement, triggering laughter among fans and netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng