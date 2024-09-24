Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid became a topic of humour online after a street seller insisted that their looks were similar

A viral video captured on one of the busy streets in the country saw when a raffia bag seller boldly stated that he was Wizkid’s lookalike

Even after a series of precision, the elderly man insisted on his statement, triggering laughter among fans and netizens

A random street seller caught the attention of Nigerians online with his recent claims.

The elderly man seen selling raffia bags and hats attested that he looks like Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

A Street seller claimed to be Wizkid's doubleganger. Credit: @msvalerie, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

In a video that has generated a significant buzz, the petty threader was approached by an interviewer who humorously asked him which celebrity he thinks he looks like.

The craft seller boldly stated that he was Wizkid’s doubleganger.

The interviewer asked:

“Which celebrity do you think you look like?”

The raffia seller responded: “Wizkid.”

The interviewer went again, this time trying to confirm what she heard.

The man still insisted that he looked like Wikzid and that he was sure because he knows the musician.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid’s lookalike generates buzz online

Netizens who came across the post couldn’t help but express their amazement at the man’s unwavering confidence.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ask_of_oshoke:

"Both old people sabi Wizkid."

terr_y_silver:

"If u look the man face fast fast comot eye u go see say na him carbon copy."

aloomamakaveli77:

"He nor lie oooo, if you look am well, observed am well slowly he really look like wizkid."

djtop9:

"he will definitely say yes because that’s the only Valid musician he knows in Nigeria."

official_segestar21:

"This one na see finish o."

dj_ramzy02:

"That man should be arrested.. wetin be this one."

ace__accessories_:

"The fact that I said Wizkid in my mind already."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng