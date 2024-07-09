Prophet Abel T Boma has sent a message to Nigerian music star Wizkid about his father, Alhaji Balogun

In the video, which has since gone viral, the prophet advised Wizkid to buy his father a gift and not send him money

The cleric also gave reason Wizkid and his brothers must take action, spurring reactions from netizens

A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, aka Abel T Boma, in a trending video, gave a prophecy about musician Ayo Balogun Wizkid's father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun.

Wizkid, who recently penned a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, was charged with buying his father a gift so that he could be blessed with a long life.

Prophet Boma sends message to Wizkid about his father.

Source: Instagram

The prophet who advised Wizkid's brothers to do the same also prophesied about Wizkid's dad and how he saw him conversing with people and giving an account of his life.

He appealed to the singer to take action before it was too late.

"Wizkid should buy gift and take it to him for his father to bless him with long life, honour your father" prophet Abel T Boma said.

Netizens react to prophet's prophecy about Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

mrhorlic:

"You no dey see Tinubu vision?"

bank_rolltink:

"You buy your own papa gift .. ashiere pastor."

pop_ife:

"He said Honor your father. That’s a good thing in the Bible for a Son to do. And the father also should not get there children angry. What are our Fathers in Nigeria doing? Wiz kid, honor your father and listen to what the pastor said. Only your father can give you life! That’s the fact. Be happy."

topsonajeh:

"And you don't even know anything about big wiz family self, meaningless vision."

daymiond_views12:

"Nah true nothing pass knelling down and ur father/mother bless you."

Jada P reportedly pregnant for Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid might be expecting his fifth child with Jada Pollock.

Jada, who met Wizkid in 2021, already has two sons with the music star.

"He is looking for a girl which he will find," a netizen claimed.

