The Big Brother Naija show has introduced a new twist as some evicted housemates were asked to return to the house

Rhuthee, Dami, and Chinwe returned to the house excitedly and they were warmly received by the housemates except Wanni

It felt like a reunion for the housemates as Rhuthee shared what she would do as she related with the housemates

Some housemates who were earlier evicted have been brought back to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaiaj) reality show.

Ruth Akpan (Rhuthee), Chinwe Elibe, and Damilola Eniola Ojo (Dami) got back into the house excitedly.

Evicted BBNaija's Rhuthee, Dami, and Chinwe shows excitement as they return to the show. Image credit: @rhuthee_offcial, @damigold_, @chinwe_elibe

Source: Instagram

Biggie said he had a surprise for the housemates still on the show and the evicted trio dressed like ninjas into the house.

After Biggie permitted them to unveil themselves, they took off their masks which left the housemates ecstatic.

While the housemates shared how happy they were and bantered with each other, Wanni Danbaki sat on the chair relaxed and did not care about the fun moment in the house.

Rhuthee stated that she was back to the show and would bring back the fire she took after she was evicted. Recall that the week Rhuthee was evicted, Handi and Wanni, made jest of her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Rhuthee, Dami, and Chinwe's video

Check out some of the reactions to Rhuthee, Dami, and Chinwe's video below:

@happyjonathan9423:

"Thank God my Wanni is focusing on her waist pain."

@_tz_moore:

"It’s not giving abeg. One week left for the show to end and this is what biggie wants to create content."

@ladimike:

"Be like say Wanni no sabi pretend."

@jartulovequeenjammeh:

"I love Wanni so much, she's not faking anything."

@nneomaben2021:

"Are you trying to extend the show or what?"

@itohanroland:

"I am Wanni Wanni is me. The way I go snob you ehn like say you no exist."

Wanni accuses Ben of inappropriate behaviour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni looked distraught as she shared how her co-housemate Ben behaved to her sister, Handi, while she was sleeping.

She narrated to Shaun that Ben had said she liked her but did not like Handi because of her attitude.

While Shaun tried to calm her down, she said she would be calm but she would not take it likely with Ben.

