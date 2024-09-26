A Nigerian man Oriretan Honour has drawn an online reaction from celebrity couple Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi

The man condemned the actress for not including Stan Nze’s last name on her social media profiles

The post soon drew the actor’s attention, and he gave the man a piece of his mind, other netizens also reacted

Nollywood celebrity couple Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi recently had an online exchange with a troll, Oriretan Honour.

Oriretan, who is known for giving unsolicited and controversial advice to celebrities, focused his lenses on Blessing Obasi in his recent call-out.

The young man penned down a lengthy note where he condemned the Nollywood actress for not including her husband, Stan Nze’s surname on her social media pages.

According to Oriretan, it was a very unwise move for the actress, and it says a lot about her respect for her marriage. The troll said that if Blessing truly loved her husband, she would not find it hard to change her name on social media for him.

He advised her not to be a 21st-century wife with her mentality, and it is obvious that they are in a power tussle because they are both celebrities. Oriretan told Blessing to protect her home.

Stan Nze reacts to troll’s advice

Shortly after Oriretan dropped his post, it caught Stan Nze’s attention, and he reacted to it.

The Nollywood actor defended his wife by telling the young man that it was unwise for him to be in other people’s business.

Netizens react as Stan Nze defends wife from troll

Stan Nze’s reply to the troll who advised his wife, Blessing Obasi, about her last name on social media drew some reactions from netizens. Read what a few of them had to say about it below:

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi's first child

Meanwhile, actor Stan Nze and his wife Blessing Obasi trended online as they entered into a new phase of their marital life.

The couple shared a clip online to announce they were set to become parents while marking their second wedding anniversary.

Stan, in the caption of their announcement video, reiterated that marrying Obasi was still the best decision of his life.

