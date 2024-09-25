Verydarkman has reacted to the press release by EFCC and stated what they should have done in Bobrisky's case

The activist had called out the anti-craft agency and made allegations against their officer and Bobrisky

He listed the things he wanted them to do before he can honour their invitation to come to Lagos for the case

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has replied the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) after their press release went viral.

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had called out the ant-craft agency and alleged that an officer of the agency had collected bribe from cross dresser, Bobrisky, so that he will not serve his prison term.

Verydarkman replies EFCC over press release.

Source: Instagram

EFCC made a press release and stated that investigation was ongoing on the allegation. The body invited Verydarkman to Lagos to assist them in the investigation.

Reacting to the press release, Verydarkman said that he was not going to honour EFCC's invitation. He added that they might set him up and arrest him.

He stated that he does not have a godfather and N15 million to settle the agency.

VDM lists conditions to honour EFCC

In the recording, Verydarkman listed the things he wanted from EFCC incase he changed his mind about going to Lagos.

According to him, they will get him a five-star hotel, tight security and buy him a first class ticket to Lagos state.

He also noted that he can't be using his money to travel around just to help EFCC.

VDM lists what EFCC must do

Also listing the things the agency was supposed to do, the activist said that EFCC was supposed to investigate its officers first, then call on Bobrisky to show up in their office.

He slammed EFCC for not addressing the allegation he made against them. He noted that the agency was supposed to state if Bobrisky served his jail term or not.

Verydarkman to lead protest against EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had stated that he was ready to lead a protest against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission over the way they treat some youths.

In a video shared by the activist, he noted that once the agency sees some youths driving certain kind of cars, they will be tagged as Yahoo boys.

VDM added that the EFCC boss made a promise to resign if he doesn't arrest former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, but he has not.

