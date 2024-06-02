A former BBNaija reality star Phyna looked gorgeous as she wore two classy outfits for her 27th birthday

The former reality star, who is known for her controversies online, took the moment off to appreciate her special day

Her colleagues and fans were wowed by her stunning looks and wished her a wonderful birthday on Instagram

A former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, is celebrating her 27th birthday today, June 2, and she took a moment to celebrate herself.

Phyna looks lovely in her birthday dress.

For her first set of pictures, she wore a dashing purple dress that gave her a tiny waist and highlighted her curves.

The gown was made with extra fabric which was attached to her waist and extended to the ground.

She wore a brown and silver outfit for her next photoshoot session. The short dress exposed her curves and made her look like a diva.

Her hairstyle spoke class and luxury and her earrings added more beauty to her appearance. The former reality star's pictures have always been on point and she did not disappoint this time.

She prayed for an amazing birthday while noting that she was a special person. In her words:

"Birthdays are a new start, a fresh beginning, and a time to pursue new endeavors with new goals. Move forward with confidence and courage. You are a very special person. May today and all of your days be amazing!"

See her birthday outfit below:

Colleagues and fans rejoice with Phyna

Several colleagues and fans of Phyna have sent in their birthday wishes. Check out some of the comments below:

@ogb_recent_:

"Happy birthday my G. Two colos for you tonight."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Magnificent."

@ceolumineeofficial:

"June is the pearl of summer, shining with warmth and joy @unusualphyna."

@regina.daniels:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

@iykemarizu:

"These photo editors no go make heaven. It’s the way they slim these ladies waists for me."

@janemena:

"Happy happy birthday my star girl Phyna. God’s love, blessings and his protection always, Amen."

@omonioboli:

"Happy birthday sweetheart. May all your dreams come true. Eka of Lekki."

