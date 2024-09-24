Nigerian singer Portable has drawn the attention of netizens with a video of his prayer session with a pastor

A clip made the rounds showing the Zazu crooner vibrating and shedding tears as he prayed with the pastor

The viral video raised a series of comments from netizens, with many of them talking about the singer’s relationship with God

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently had a prayer session with a pastor that went viral on social media.

In the clip, which Wahala Network posted on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, the Zazu crooner was seen holding hands with a pastor as they prayed.

Portable was also surrounded by other church members who stretched their hands towards him as they spoke in tongues during the heated prayer session.

As the pastor prayed his ‘fire’ prayers with Portable, the singer started to shake and was in tears as he appeared to be on the verge of falling down.

As Portable continued to cry, the tongue speaking grew louder around them.

Fans react to Portable’s prayer video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about Portable’s prayer session with the pastor. Read them below:

b_marshal.eth:

“Forget say he razz, this guy go get very soft spot for God 💯.”

Nuvo_xx:

“Na only probable go enter heaven.”

swissy_the_great:

“God don dey deal with him abi waiting 😂😂.”

ola_cashie001:

“Omg who this guy 😂.”

big_timi_:

“Portable 3in1 😂.”

abbeyking_concept:

“Nice one 👍🏾…e remain Oluwo of Egba 😂💔.”

btsweee:

“Zazuuu don repent, ajeh 😂.”

vivian__martins_:

“Person wey go still fight today 😂😂.”

ukwosah_:

“I nor believe say ma portable I see just now😂but there is nothing God cannot do🤲😂.”

sheddyolly_:

“Lol person wen Dy on Canada loud 😂.”

abso_bieber:

“For that pastor mind him don gain portable heart be dat oooo😂😂😂😂 Dey play 😂.”

Mizzy_peller:

“Portable way dey on things on things 😂God have mercy.”

king__throne:

“People Forget that God touches sinners more, that cry was from his heart make una dey laugh.”

Muslim cleric slams Portable for slapping preacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unnamed Islamic cleric reacted to the video where Portable was abusing and assaulting a preacher.

The cleric had preached close to his Odogwu bar, and Portable went to abuse and assault him with his boys.

Reacting to the recording, the Islamic cleric blasted Portable and questioned his upbringing.

