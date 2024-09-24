Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing took the internet by storm to share videos from her late mother's remembrance

The Nollywood star was seen along with some assistance cooking jollof rice, which she later shared on the streets of Lagos

Still celebrating her gorgeous mother, Nkechi also distributed packets of food items and condiments as fans joined her in celebrating

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing pledged to her late mother, Gloria Sunday, as she honours her third year of passing.

The movie star commemorated her mother's three-year memorial by distributing meals to the less fortunate.

Nkechi Blessing richly celebrated her mum’s 3rd remembrance. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In an emotional tribute to her late mother, she said that three years without her has been challenging.

The mum of one promised that just as she had made sure her mother didn't suffer during her lifetime; she would continue to mark her remembrance for the rest of her life.

In a follow-up post, Nkechi promised to make her mother proud, expressing gratitude for her teachings and for shaping her into the strong woman she is today. Expressing her affection for her,

she wrote:

"3 whole years without you is really hard, mummy. Today 3 years ago at exactly 12 pm you left this sinful world,I miss you every day AFIANMA. Just like I never let you suffer or stress while you were here,I will always remember you for the rest of my life continue to rest in the bosom of the almighty GOD mummy, I love you forever till we meet to part no more if you see me anywhere around Ikeja just ask for a box of goodness and say a prayer for my sweet mother."

Nkechi also shared videos of her preparing a lord pot of jollof rice and fried meat, which she shared with people on the streets of Ikeja.

Not stopping there, she added cartoons of raw food condiments as part of her giveaway items.

Watch the videos below:

Nkechi Blessing spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rubbieshoez:

"Everytym u talk of ur mum, reminds me of when I first met her n u. All she talked about was u. Ur mum: do u know my daughter Nkechi?

"Come and see her, she is at d supermarket. Ask her anytin (I wanted to buy bike for my son in her shop, u made u add money n I got the bike) and she said follow her on IG followed her everywhere lol. Nice woman . All d memorial u do. I will always tell dis story."

olu.wa.tosin_enitan:

"I remember the day you announced you lost your mom and i was praying for my mom to live long that I don't was to lose her now,😢 I lost her on the 28th September 2021 five days after 😂 I went crazy,:

dcfather01:

"Felt Like Yesterday . Heard D News In Cotonou 🇧🇯 Had To Change My Flight From D Shock ! Thank God For Life .. Lot Az Happen . Proud Of You NBS. May Her Gentle Soul Continue To Rest In Peace. God Knows Best."

angiemax20142019:

"May the souls of the departed find eternal rest and grace given to us the living Amen…Be consoled."

umennesandra:

"Waoo like mother like daughter she is beautiful ,mama may ur soul continue to rest in peace ijn Amen."

Nkechi Blessing unveils lover

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing shared cute pictures of her younger lover with her fans.

She hinted that her lover was not a Yoruba man and added that he followed her to an event outside Lagos.

Blessing boasted that it was forever with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng