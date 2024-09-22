Handi, Shaun and Tjay have been sent packing from Big Brother's house after spending a couple of weeks on the reality show

Nine housemates were up for eviction during week eight of the reality show and some of them had to go home

Their eviction has sparked reactions among fans who shared their hot takes about the show and the next person to go home

Another eviction has taken place on the BBNaija reality show as the number of housemates in Biggie's house has reduced.

Legit.ng had reported that nine housemates were up for eviction during the eighth week of the reality show. Wanni, Handi, Tjay, Kassia, Nelly, Onyeka, Shaun, Anita, Victoria were all up for eviction.

During the eviction live show, Ebuka announced Handi's name first and Biggie counted from one to nine for her to leave the show.

The next person to be evicted was Tjay as Ebuka also announced his name as well. Biggie also sent him out immediately. He was followed by Shaun, who was also evicted from the show.

Biggie called housemates together

In the recording making the rounds, Biggie first called all the housemates together and told them to go to the lounge that the eviction live party would soon take place.

The housemates had packed their boxes as they arranged them in the middle of the room, anticipating the next person to leave.

They all sat at the lounge looking anxious and wondering, who was going home.

Recall that Victoria's mother and brothers had made a video to beg fans to vote for her.

How fans reacted to the eviction

Reactions have trailed the people evicted. Here are some of the comments below:

@bernice_adomaa:

"I support Kellyrae but handi's eviction made me cry.'

@it_babyleo:

"This one pain me. But still on still The vibes ain’t fading."

@afia_adjeiwaah:

"Rutheeee Rutheeee Pooh Pooh oh."

@sonaiblast:

"Very Smart mood from d Team. Doublekay Abeg make we no loose guard o."

@babylambo11:

"God I love hanndi oo."

@luchyperp:

"Ah this moment, I cried, I'm not their fan but.'

@jaypee_blaq:

"They promised that they won't cry if one gets evicted. Y'all should think. Their fans made that sacrifice so they would have more chances."

@missbabys_apparel:

"Why Una no vote for her na , you guys confidence was too much like what happened."

Biggie punishes housemates

Biggie had given a special punishment to the housemate on the reality show for an offence he didn't tell them about.

In the recording, he scattered and dirtied the garden and asked them to put everything back in order.

When the housemates saw what Big Brother had done, some of them smiled while others screamed.

