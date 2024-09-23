Laura Ikeji, sister to popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji, is currently in deep pain after her shop caught fire recently

The beauty entrepreneur shared a video of some of the destroyed angles in her complex as she informed her fans and customers online

Laura shared her next line of action after she disclosed what actually caused the fire outbreak

Laura Ikeji, a Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and sister to popular blogger Linda Ikeji, recently experienced a shocking tragedy following a fire outbreak in her stall.

The beauty model shared a video of the damage done to her complex, revealing the state of her interiors.

Laura Ikeji's shop destroyed by fire. Credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura disclosed that an electrical fault caused the fire, but God came to her rescue as the building didn't burn down.

She, however, noted that sales were still ongoing but would be strictly online until renovations were completed.

Sharing the hideous video, Laura wrote:

"You've been merciful. It's was an electrical problem that could have been worse but God said Nop. Not my Laura. Lol. Guys give us a few days to renovate in store, but we still take online orders."

Watch the video below:

Laura Ikeja spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brendajerome_exquisite:

"Oh my goodness. Aunty Lau , May God strengthen you and replace all that has been lost."

jessicatriumph:

"It's well sis. May God give you strength at this trying time...and may you recover all you lost swiftly in Jesus mighty name."

ramat_is_golden:

"OMG… 😢😢😢😢 I am so sorry about this Love.. oh no. God will replenish everything and more in the mighty name of Jesus Christ amen. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Stay strong Fam… you gat this."

diaryofatripletmum:

"Thank God it didn't go beyond this. May God replace all that you lost 🙏 Aameen."

ojukwuoramaha:

"Thank you God for not letting it go beyond this. We are grateful for life."

shelenhomeessentials:

"Thank God for safety! God will bless you more with all that you lost."

weightlossproducts9ja:

"God is bigger than every Electrical Problem. 🙏 so sorry Ma'am."

faceofbeautynigeria:

"So sorry for this, God will replace all that you lost."

dnf_kidsthrift:

"Sorry ma for this😢 Devil is a liar. My prayers are with you ma. I wish you double recovery of everything that was lost. God will comfort you this period."

mobola878:

"So sorry. For all you lost, He shall give you double. Thank God it wasn't more than this."

