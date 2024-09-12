Entrepreneur Laura Ikeji has spoken against the idea of women praying for their cheating husbands

She mocked the decision and questioned why women should do so, and also advised them not to leave their homes

In a video, the reality star advised women what they should do when they find out that their partner is cheating on them

Entrepreneur Laura Ikeji-Kanu expressed displeasure about women who pray for their cheating husbands. She asked if the prayer was to cast out the demon of cheating from the man.

Laura Ikeji advises wives on how to handle their cheating husbands. Image credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

According to the Real Housewives of Lagos star, it is on men to cheat. Hence, women should curse them instead of praying for them.

She also advised women that they should not leave their cheating husbands, adding that she won't. However, she does not know the decision of other women in this instance.

The mother of three stated that she was advising women not to leave their cheating partners because some of them end up dating other women's husbands.

Her video caused uproar online as her fans shared varying opinions about it.

Watch Laura Ikeji's video below:

Reactions to Laura Ikeji's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Laura Ikeji's video below:

@isale_bdi:

"Leave but don’t curse them out cause He is still the father of your children and the child of GOD. A curse goes a long way but a heartbreak can be healed."

@the_mediaflow:

"Curse them, don’t leave. Who go suffer the curse with your children?"

@obianujuakuegbo_:

"I will leave a man who cheats on me, and I expect a man to leave if I ever try it. It is emotionally draining for me as I will never want anything to do with that person, which is dangerous to me and him."

@veronicasdaughter:

"We go cuss dem, still live with them, and suffer under the cuss?"

Laura Ikeji complains about bad expensive shoes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laura had expressed her disappointment at the rate at which some expensive shoes get damaged.

In a video, she shared how she bought an expensive designer shoe, and the colour changed after a while.

However, she compared it with a cheap shoe she bought, and it still maintained its quality and served its purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng