Entrepreneur and former reality star, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, has gotten many people talking she shared how the white designer shoes she bought turned to yellow.

She noted that she purchased the Louis Vuitton shoes for $650 (N1.053m) but they have lost their original colour.

The mother of three showed off another pair of shoes she bought for $59 (N95,580) in 2020 and it still maintained its original colour.

She said some of these expensive shoe vendors need to be called out as their products get damaged easily and the heels usually fall off in no time.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Laura's post

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, reacted to the post saying that she prefers to spend less in buying her shoes than using millions to buy from bi brands. According to her, it is the big brands that keep selling rubbish more.

See Laura's video below

Reactions to Laura's video

Check out what some netizens are saying about Lura Ikeji's video below:

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"I will keep saying it, cheap doesn’t mean fake, I rather spend less than spend millions on so-called big brands…na dem sell rubbish pass!"

@clothemebycally:

"Sometimes the price doesn’t determine durability."

@mummy_b3:

"Price doesn’t determine quality."

@iambrowniehub:

"Yup, that a reminder that designer is just a name, doesn't determine durability most times."

@kynkies__place:

"Na you dey look down on Aba na."

@ismeuju:

"It's true color don come outside."

