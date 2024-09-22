Members of the Lord's Chosen church are in the news again after a shocking display somewhere in Abraka, Delta

Road users were shocked as the church members in their aprons sang and clapped in a mud-filled pothole

Outrage has trailed a video of the church members vibing in the mud water, with some people wondering why they avoided dry land

A video of Lord's Chosen members singing and clapping in a mud-filled pothole on a busy road has caused an uproar online.

A netizen, @makinstarphotography, shared the clip on TikTok and revealed it happened on an evening in Abraka, Delta state.

The church members looked happy in the pothole. Photo Credit: @makinstarphotography

In the clip, men and women of the Lord's Chosen church wore aprons and happily created awareness in the dirty water.

Some members sang with the aid of public address systems, while others supported by clapping their hands. People watched them in shock.

Many Nigerians were in disbelief over the action of the Lord's Chosen members.

Watch the video below:

The Lord's Chosen members' action shocked people

Confidence Ewere said:

"Is it God they’re praying to? Because when Jesus Christ was on earth he didn’t pray to God like this."

Bettybutter of the goodlife said:

"Even the pastor no go try this thing 😂😂 Fela talk am pastor Dey enjoy members Dey suffer."

G~World™ said:

"Serious, I don't know why, but for some reason, I feel sad seeing this."

Am just a baby 🥹💕✨ said:

"Omo choosen don reach abk 😭 😂 I no wan go back to schl make dem con de preach for me o."

adesuwa 💕 said:

"Y dem choose to enter the water shey dry ground dey there."

Vikky’s fashion store said:

"Why u na faith no allow u put ur speaker fr water wey u carry am fr head."

𝖛𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆🎐🧸 said:

"Una dey look them? Una no go hold them??"

