Chidimma Adetshina may have stirred up another round of drama with South Africans on social media

The 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria beauty queen shared a video accompanied by a caption that looked like a shade at SAs

Chidimma's post, including her caption, has triggered reactions from South Africans as they flooded her page

Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Adetshina has put herself up for dragging from South Africans with her recent social media post.

Chidimma, who emerged winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant on Sunday, September 22, shared a video of her getting her makeup done accompanied by a message that looked like a shade at South Africans.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, Chidimma wrote in a caption,

"You thought you’d BREAK ME , but I’m still STANDING."

Watch the video Chidimma Adetshina shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the beauty queen opened up about her struggles in the Miss SA pageant after she was forced to step down amid criticisms in South Africa.

The criticisms, however, landed her an invite to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

South Africans flood Chidimma's page

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from South African netizens as they clapped back at Chidimma.

leekomadewithrural:

"Perhaps it’s time you paused and think about the people whose identity was stolen for you to have a life in SA and shine a light on IDENTITY THEFT instead of selfishly carrying on like you are the only person that was done wrong here. This is really getting tired. Shine without throwing shade."

lelo_faku:

"Stay in Nigeria and never set foot in our beautiful country again."

malechesaletokoto:

"But hunger will bring you back cause you saw opportunity in SA."

babomncane_:

"Who wanted to break you mtanam? Talk to me?"

abigail_nyadzeh:

"Even the young girl whose Identity was stolen is still standing girl."

Nigerians divided over Chidimma’s name

Meanwhile, a video of Chidimma Adetshina announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria divided Nigerian netizens.

Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians asked questions about Chidimma Adetshina's name and ancestral root.

This is coming after South Africans openly drummed support for the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant.

