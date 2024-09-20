Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, showed his benevolent self as he remembered some widows, single mothers, and physically challenged in society

He used one of his fast-food businesses to donate to the foundation that distributed the food items

The reactions of the widows were evidence that they were pleased with the actions of Cubana Chiefpriest, which was captured in a video

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, displayed his philanthropic side as he gave out food items and cash to about 200 widows, single mothers, and physically challenged.

Cubana Chiefpriest donates food items to widows. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @kokunfoundation

Source: Instagram

He made the distribution to the Kokun Foundation through his fast-food company, Donald’s Fast Food By De Angels.

The beneficiaries sat in an orderly manner as the items were given to them. They could not contain their excitement as they sang and danced for Cubana Chiefpriest in a video.

Their hearts were gladdened as they expressed their gratitude, alongside the foundation, to the celebrity barman. Several netizens also thanked him for putting smiles on the faces of those in need.

However, some people linked his generosity to the issue he had with a food critic Opeyemi Famakin. During the same period, the Lagos state government closed Donald’s Fast Food By De Angels due to noise pollution. However, it was later unsealed some days ago.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiepriest's donation

Check out some of the reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's below:

@bchikamma:

"Food critics do this one o."

@skylar_ibe:

"The man is so generous. May the Universe bless him."

@joshuaobed10:

"Boss Cubana, you are doing well but next time make it privately not making a video of it. Give in silence. That's how great men do."

@ikechukwu_ehimhen:

"All these social media helper."

@theboyhenry9:

"Thank you sir but this broke my heart at the same time I wish we had good governance. Food should be the smallest thing that should be a problem for us in this country. Thank you for all you do sir. God bless you."

@gadinhoperez:

"Imo first son, may God open more doors financially and in good health."

Cubana Chiefpriest rejoices after winning EFCC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was in an excited mood as he announced that his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been struck out in court.

The celebrity barman could not contain his joy as he thanked his lawyer and the anti-graft agency.

He also revealed that he was on his way to the wedding of his close pals Davido and Chioma in Lagos.

