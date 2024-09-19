VDM Floors Phyna’s Post on Men Complaining That Ladies Ask Them What Their Fathers Can’t Offer Them
- Verydarkman has reacted to a post made by BBN's Phyna about men complaining about demands from ladies
- The reality star had dragged men, who often complain that ladies were making demands that their fathers cannot afford to give them
- He noted that if men stop giving ladies all the luxury things they cannot afford, many of them will end up hawking
TikToker, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has sparked off a debate about men and women.
Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija's Phyna had slammed men who demand what their mothers cannot offer from ladies. She said that when men make such demands, ladies still fulfil them.
Reacting to Phyna's outburst, the activist noted that most of the ladies living a life of luxury cannot afford such lifestyle, as they are being financed by their sugar daddies or lovers.
Verydarkman also added that if men should stop giving such women money and the luxury items, many ladies will need up hawking pepper.
VDM slams celebrities
In the video, the activist, who likes calling out celebrities, slammed some of them living large on rich men.
According to him, if the men decided to withdraw their benevolence, many Lekki houses would be empty and house rent would crash.
However, the controversial man made exception for some women. He added that he knew a lot of ladies and single mothers working hard to foot their bills.
He explained that some of those women are into importation and exportation of legal goods, and they make their money from it.
Verydarkman noted that a lot of Abuja girls wear a wig of N1 million naira, but their brain cannot think of ways to get such kind of money by themselves.
Below is the video made by VDM:
Verydarkman drags Mr Jollof
Legit.ng had reported that the activist had continued to slam Mr Jollof for coming for his mother and accusing him of taking a swipe at his wife.
In a new video, he made bold claims about Mr Jollof's wife and shared the name of the hotel she allegedly meets yahoo boys.
VDM opened his comment sections and fans reacted massively to the new video he made about Mr Jollof.
