Nollywood actor and media personality Lege Miamii has called out Nigerian ladies based in Dubai

A video resurfaced online of the Singles Hook-up show host lambasting these ladies and calling them names

Lege Miamii’s take on the majority of Nigerian women living in Dubai raised a debate on social media, with netizens taking sides

Nigerian actor and online star Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, has dragged most Nigerian women living in Dubai.

The movie star was a guest on the controversial Honest Bunch podcast when he shared his feelings about his country's women living in the United Arab Emirates.

Reactions as Lege drags Nigerian women living in Dubai. Photos: @Legemiamii

Source: Instagram

According to Lege, the majority of them are into prostitution. He went on to make a bold claim about how 95% out of a 100% of them living in Dubai do -hook-up while the remaining 5% are the decent ones into business.

He said:

“All those Dubai girls, I fear them. I’ve warned them that I don’t want any Dubai girl on my matchmaking show again. Out of 100% ladies in Dubai, 95% of them are prostitutes, the remaining 5% are responsible ones. The Alhajas, they are business ladies.”

While ranting, Lege added that these Dubai-based Nigerian women would be telling him to link him up with the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu or footballer Jude Ighalo. He said:

“They will be telling me to link them up with Seyi Tinubu, they will be telling me to give them Ighalo. Are they crazy? Seyi Tinubu is married.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Lege slams Dubai-based babes

Lege Miamii’s rant about Nigerian women who are based in Dubai sparked an online debate after the clip went viral on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

anams_spice:

“If I say it’s true now they will come for me 😂or maybe we can say 90%😂this fact no need figure to back am up abeg😂 I lived in Dubai guys and I do not feel happy walking in the street unless I’m in a scrub!!”

professor_bosified:

“Postitude 😂😂😂😂.”

Chiomsy10:

“Always tarnishing our image out there.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“Does he have any facts to back up these figures/claims ? Talk is very cheap, btw...🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️.”

Brainycv:

“It’s so stressful listening to this man.”

abiodun_xx1:

“There’s no need for all of these kinds of conversations. Nobody is holy.”

d_golden_bee:

“That is not true.”

Chychobillie:

“If you are triggered then you are among.”

zaeey8815:

“Truth 👏.”

Jmv__autoparts:

“Lived there. 💯.”

sirholy_official:

“Truth truth truth truth truth the remaining five na people when they bring women come Dubai 😁.”

eziza_1:

“What of the men carrying them? I really want to understand.”

rotimi_mulah:

“If you have not been to Dubai don’t comment.. been there 3 times and he was is stating facts. Ask yourself, WETIN DE DUBAI? Except from mostly flexing and tourism.. you can’t become a citizen there, you can’t even vote or collect benefits from their government so Wetin de apart from the little jobs to do for survival.”

Kim_wealth04:

“He dey craze.”

Lege speaks on menopause in women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami recently sparked mixed reactions online with some comments he shared about women and their reproductive system.

In the trending clip, Lege Miami claimed he recently stumbled upon a research paper about the female reproductive system that worried him.

He noted that according to the research, the average female is now set to enter into menopause at 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng