Lovebirds Davido and Chioma never seize to make their fans jealous, and this is just one of the several cases

The Timeless superstar went on a visit to Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant after it was sealed by the Lagos state government

While being served food, Davido, who was already on a call with his beautiful wife, showed her the meals before him, making fans gush over them

Nigerians never seem to get tired of Davido and Chioma's love, and they also never fail to serve back-to-back content.

The newlyweds made headlines during Davido's visit to Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant after it was re-opened. It is no longer news that the property was sealed by the Lagos state government over complaints of noise pollution.

Davido shows his wife Chioma his food via video call.

While having the time of his life at the restaurant, Davido, was about to eat and got served a variety of meals. They looked enticing, and he thought it wise to show his wife, who was on a video call with him.

The wholesome moment brought joy to their fans, who hailed him for being intentional towards Chioma.

Reactions as Davido shows Chioma his food

@s_mighty_cleancut:

"Chioma is a chosen ❤️😮"

@olu_yemisi:

"Baby i miss you 😍😍 then he smiles ❤️."

@niny____sweetann:

"Who else heard baby I miss you you 😂."

@lizzy_millions:

"Not only his wife oo.... she is our wife 😍😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂 we the online family married her too oo."

@ijeoma.nwankpa:

"Chom Chom, your husband is so much into you. Chom enjoy girl, we are happy for you dear."

@igbokwe.ginika.3:

"Chioma And David Adeleke your marriage is sealed with the blood of Jesus Christ. No power from the pity of hell will destroy your home. Whoever that curses you shall be cursed and whoever that blesses you shall be blessed in Jesus name Amen🔥."

@princeselena_small_chops:

"Over Happiness won wound Apple of God's eye 🥹, wifey has his mumu button 😍."

Davido shares cute photo of his wife

Meanwhile, Singer Davido continued to flaunt his wife Chioma and his fans couldn't stop praising her beautiful look.

On his Instagram stories, the Unavailable crooner posted a picture of the mother of two, which trended on social media.

She looked calm as she posed for the photo, and her fans shared how much they loved her and how she comported herself.

