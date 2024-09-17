Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has continued to show love and support for her daughter Priscilla’s relationship with Juma Jux

After Priscy unveiled her alleged engagement with the Tanzanian music star, Iyabo Ojo bragged about being the bride’s mum

In a new development, the movie star made a Yoruba voiceover for a romantic video of Priscy and her man

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo recently made a Yoruba voiceover for a romantic display between her daughter, Priscilla and her Tanzanian singer boo, Juma Jux.

Recall that Priscy and Juma Jux caused a huge buzz on social media after they shared what looked like pre-wedding photos as rumours spread that they were engaged.

Since the news of their alleged engagement went viral, Iyabo Ojo has shown her support for the couple on social media, and this time, it was no different.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram page to post Juma Jux’s music video for his new song, Ololufe. The clip featured her daughter, Priscy, as a vixen.

Iyabo Ojo then made a voiceover narrating what was happening in the clip while making sure to praise her daughter as the most beautiful girl Juma Jux had ever seen. See the video below:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo’s voiceover

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s voiceover for her daughter and her man, Juma’s video. Read what they had to say below:

kingsley_nwachukwuu:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Voice over toh bahd 🔥🔥 hype mama aiye 🙌❤️ loveet.”

Ayo_classical:

“Mama wey sabi 👏Why did you finish the video aunty Alice ? Finished 2 ❤️❤️.”

africcana:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 E no easy to have this kain Queen as a daughter. I’m here for this sweetnesses 😍.”

Wangaraufoods:

“😂😂Ko easy joor😍. This is lovely😍.”

Matto_xo:

“This kind voiceover😂.”

Isioma_yocambel:

“This priscy is so beautiful 😍😍😍😍just like her mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️keep going higher baby girl.”

tubyunic:

“IY oooo! 😂😂😂😂 God bless their home!”

Priscilla Ojo hangs out with her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Priscilla Ojo continued to make the news as she showed off her boyfriend.

The beautiful daughter of Iyabo Ojo, who is engaged to her Tanzania boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ), rocked a gorgeous dress as she went for an outing with him, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother.

