A trending video of Nigerian music promoter Sam Larry participating in a skit has sparked mixed reactions online

The viral skit was created by fasting-rising content creator Ojo and hypeman God Over Everything (GOE)

Sam Larry's appearance in the trending skit has got people talking as the story was built around the show promoter catching one of the people who use him as the face of bullying

A viral skit video featuring controversial Nigerian socialite Samuel Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, has gone viral.

The trending video was created by fast-rising content creator Ojo, also known as The Crazy Council.

"You no dey fear": Sam Larry features in skit alongside GOE and Ojo.

Ojo's stock has been on a fast rise since he joined GOE's hyping academy as one of his mentees. GOE was also in the viral skit.

The viral clips tell a story of Sam Larry finally running into one of the trolls who constantly insult and bash him on social media in real life.

Sam Larry catches Ojo song-trolling him

The clip showed Sam Larry's reaction after he walked into a bar and saw Ojo and GOE song-trolling him on TikTok life.

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip, hailing Sam Larry's sense of humour. Others have slammed his foray into skit-making, noting that trying to use humour to buy back the love of the people wouldn't change the crimes he committed.

Watch the viral skit below:

Netizens react as Sam Larry features in skit

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral skit:

@oju_butter_1:

"This ojo getti ogba small."

@unrul_ysonice:

"I love this swears na wetting baba suppose dun Dey do since me this turn am to skit."

@cazo_richie:

"Na You win the challenge."

@veratyboss:

"Ojo: Oga mi where you Dey run. Moneygee: I am a chosen."

@tofunmi728:

"Oga leave him boy run."

@instaloadedtv:

"Why you run werey."

@iam_olly1:

"Ojo needs maximum security."

@__ola_west91:

"Werey nothing sup. Una even gather de play game."

@hamzy__dc:

"You still get mind dey do video 📸 I pity you Ojo."

@leemah__21:

"Sam larry oniwatutu bi lion."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up about Sam Larry during a chat on Echoroom.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person and does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother. However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

