“You No Dey Fear”: Video As Sam Larry Appears in Skit Featuring GOE and Ojo, Clip Goes Viral
- A trending video of Nigerian music promoter Sam Larry participating in a skit has sparked mixed reactions online
- The viral skit was created by fasting-rising content creator Ojo and hypeman God Over Everything (GOE)
- Sam Larry's appearance in the trending skit has got people talking as the story was built around the show promoter catching one of the people who use him as the face of bullying
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A viral skit video featuring controversial Nigerian socialite Samuel Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, has gone viral.
The trending video was created by fast-rising content creator Ojo, also known as The Crazy Council.
Ojo's stock has been on a fast rise since he joined GOE's hyping academy as one of his mentees. GOE was also in the viral skit.
The viral clips tell a story of Sam Larry finally running into one of the trolls who constantly insult and bash him on social media in real life.
Sam Larry catches Ojo song-trolling him
The clip showed Sam Larry's reaction after he walked into a bar and saw Ojo and GOE song-trolling him on TikTok life.
Netizens have reacted to the viral clip, hailing Sam Larry's sense of humour. Others have slammed his foray into skit-making, noting that trying to use humour to buy back the love of the people wouldn't change the crimes he committed.
Watch the viral skit below:
Netizens react as Sam Larry features in skit
Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral skit:
@oju_butter_1:
"This ojo getti ogba small."
@unrul_ysonice:
"I love this swears na wetting baba suppose dun Dey do since me this turn am to skit."
@cazo_richie:
"Na You win the challenge."
@veratyboss:
"Ojo: Oga mi where you Dey run. Moneygee: I am a chosen."
@tofunmi728:
"Oga leave him boy run."
@instaloadedtv:
"Why you run werey."
@iam_olly1:
"Ojo needs maximum security."
@__ola_west91:
"Werey nothing sup. Una even gather de play game."
@hamzy__dc:
"You still get mind dey do video 📸 I pity you Ojo."
@leemah__21:
"Sam larry oniwatutu bi lion."
Rexxie hails Sam Larry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up about Sam Larry during a chat on Echoroom.
According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person and does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother. However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng