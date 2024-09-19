Days after Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant was closed down and re-opened for business by the Lagos state government, Davido re-visits the place

A video of Davido revisiting Chiefpriest's restaurant along with Bob Marley's grandson, YG and Poco Lee has gone viral

Comments made in the viral clip by Davido during his visit have stirred reactions online as he confirms how the restaurant would now be run without infractions on public peace

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently visited his friend Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant days after the Lagos state government closed it down for noise pollution.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, Poco Lee, Odumodublvck, and numerous other Nigerian celebrities attended the opening of Donald's Restaurant and DeAngels Nightclub.

Nigerian singer Davido confirms the re-opening of Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant days after LASG shut it down for noise pollution. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

However, hours after it was opened, the restaurant was closed down by the Lagos state government after reports from their neighbours about noise pollution.

But a new video of Davido attending the restaurant days after its re-opening along with YG Marley and Poco Lee has gone viral on social media.

"We're open for good" - Davido confirms

During the visit, Davido confirmed the state of the restaurant, noting that it's open for good now and ready to comply with the laws of the Lagos state government.

In the clip, Cubana Chiefpriest accused Poco Lee of being the one on the microphone in the viral video LASG used against the restaurant.

One of the highlights of the clip was the moment Davido called Chioma on a video call and showed her what he was about to eat served by the restaurant.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Davido's visit to CP's restaurant

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending clip:

@_nana_the_baker:

"He was on a video with his wife showing her what he was about to eat."

@odumodublvck:

"WE EVEN DEY PACK AM FOR DONALDSSSSSS."

@dainty6484:

"Who also saw chioma on video call with Davido?"

@chis_andra1:

"Davido and chioma always give me Joy."

@perpy94:

"The video call with his baby Chioma."

@therayztv:

"I learn that one… Carry your matter for head 🙌 OBO to the world."

@official_shugagal:

"Davido laugh self the give me joy everything about him I do love 30bg for life money na water."

@eiannaire:

"OBO On call with Chi while with the boys."

@preshchef:

"My inlaw still carry chioma his wife follow body for phone. Love sweet."

@ebube_eze001:

"Who else noticed the video call between my best favorite couple."

Cubana Chiefpriest shows his somersaulting skills

Cubana Chiefpriest trended over a video of him participating in the 'Up and Grateful' challenge.

The celebrity barman who seems to be on summer vacation, was spotted at a beachside as he showed off his somersaulting skills.

Davido's bestie, however, crashed landed as he appeared to struggle to get back on his feet.

