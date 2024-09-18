Nigerian singer David Adeleke caught the attention of many after a clip from his recent behind-the-scenes emerged online

The self-proclaimed Afrobeats king was spotted with a vixen as they both displayed different moves for the camera

While the video is yet to be released, the clip was taken from a hidden camera, spurring massive reactions on the internet

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, trended on Elon Musk's X after a clip from his unreleased music video made its way online.

In the footage that has since gotten people's attention, the former DMW executive was seen vibing with a vixen while miming the song in the background.

Man leaked Davido's unreleased music video. Credit: @davido, @_bakr/X

Source: Instagram

The viral clip did not clearly capture the song's lyrics, but netizens had conflicting reactions to it.

The post's caption revealed that it was a behind-the-scenes from the Grammy-nominated singer's unreleased track.

The X user who shared it wrote:

"Bruhhh I saw Davido🐐 on a set🎥 today. Steez wan wound my IDOLO, another angle of the shot🎥😂. Bruh, looks so fresh 🧼 I just the smile like mumu."

Watch the video below:

Davido's BTS video trends online

Some of the netizens who came across the post expressed displeasure at the sound of the video recording while they also took it out on the young man who unveiled it to the public.

See their comments below:

@theguy_youwantt:

"Mute sound bro."

@MohFrosh1010:

"Mid incoming."

@Destonice17:

"Fuucking retarded, you couldn’t even mute the sound, all for cheap clout."

@Uncommon7G:

"You no record all the guide and the song? fool."

@wertyering:

"Baba too fine!!!! Baddest."

@DaNiel080185798:

"Na una go make am no release this jam again..why not mute the sound SMH!"

@PaschalBlaise2:

"Na you do this video? Why can't you mute the sound?"

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe. Read more:

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

