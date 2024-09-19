Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has jumped on the Lord's Chosen trend as he celebrates his wife, Kris' birthday

Bovi, whose wife turned 42, took to social media to celebrate her by calling her his "Chosen" amongst other sweet names

His post has attracted the attention of his colleagues and well-wishers, who have also joined in to celebrate Kris

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma buzzed the internet with his wife's birthday celebration. Kris Asimonye turned 42 on September 18, 2024, and her husband went all out to celebrate her.

Bovi shared beautiful pictures he had taken with his lovely wife. In some of the photos, she was alone and looked stunning.

Bvi calls his wife "His Chosen" on her 42nd birthday. Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Recall that the fashion entrepreneur recently received an early birthday gift from her husband, who bought her a brand-new Mercedez Benz. His kind gesture got netizens talking and made him out to be a sweet husband.

In Bovi's new post on his Instagram page, he hopped on the Lord's Chosen trend by calling his wife "His Chosen".

Bovi wrote:

"Happy birthday to my chosen @krisasimonye . The one whom without, I woulda been withered! ❤️❤️❤️."

See his post here:

Celebs celebrate Bovi's wife

Some Nigerian celebrities also celebrated comedian Bovi's wife on her special day. See their comments below:

@ebuka:

"Happy @krisasimonye. God keep blessing you for helping our brother's life."

@tenientertainer:

"Happy birthday @krisasimonye 1 billion gbosa for you ❤️🌹🍾 enjoy your day and chop Bovi’s money no pity am today."

@therealrhonkefella:

"Caption yen lagbara ❤️ very short yet concise…. taking note 📝."

@irenejob:

"Happy birthday to the chosen @krisasimonye 👑👑May God bless your new age. Love Always ❤️❤️."

@adewale.temitope.a:

"Happy Birthday Kristabel.. Thank you for all you do for BOVI."

@kaylahoniwo:

"This caption 👏."

Bovi discovers wife's surprise

Meanwhile, Nigerian ace comedian Bovi sparked delightful reactions online after cleverly pulling a stunt on his wife.

The comic man seemed aware of his wife's plans to surprise him for his upcoming concert, as he woke up early to greet her upon her arrival.

Bovi's wife had flown in from London to support him. Still, she was pleasantly surprised to find her husband one step ahead.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

