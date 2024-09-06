Comedian Bovi Buys Brand New Benz for Wife As Early Birthday Gift, Sweet Video Trends: “Men Dey”
- Nigerian comedian Bovi has reportedly surprised his wife, Kris Asimonye, with an early birthday present
- On social media, Kris announced how she got the early birthday gift after passing her driving test in the UK
- The heartwarming video of the car’s unveiling at the Mercedes dealership warmed the hearts of fans
Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugbomma’s wife, Kris Asimonye has shared the news of her new Mercedes Benz on social media.
The humour merchant’s partner took to her official Instagram page to post an impressive video of herself at the Mercedes Benz dealership in Derby.
In the video, Kris was ceremoniously ushered to where her new car was. Her name was printed on graphic posters as they welcomed her at the dealership.
According to the comedian’s wife, Bovi had told her about getting the Benz as a gift if she passed her driving test and she exceeded his expectations by going above and beyond.
The comedian appeared to have bought his wife a brand new GLE 450d 4Matic.
In the comment section, Bovi talked about how his wife still managed to pick a quarrel a day after getting her new ride. In his words:
"You won’t write how you still managed to quarrel one day after collecting it o. Yeye dey smell."
See the heartwarming video below:
Netizens react to Bovi’s wife’s new Benz
The lovely video of Bovi’s wife's new Benz as an early birthday present drew interesting comments from netizens. Some of them praised the comedian for taking care of his wife.
Read some reactions below:
Inoritoni:
“Men de! Congratulations and happy birthday ❤️.”
Revysbeauty:
“Awww Congratulations aunty Kris 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”
Osayuwamensaleh:
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful choice congratulations mama.”
Tally277:
“🔥🔥🔥 London go hear am!”
enioladiamond_:
“Na God ordain this marriage.Cos the way you guys keep showing up for each other is admirable!❤️”
Vigotall:
“You see that driving test of a thing in this UK, especially passing them on first attempt?? The feeling is OUT OF THIS WORLD, for real. Enjoy your new ride. Well deserved!!”
Royal_janenneka:
“Congratulations those test in uk is difficult than visa itself. Congratulations 🥂.”
realchiomaude:
“You are most deserving too. Bovi though 👑.”
hbells_26:
“This one sweet me, Congratulations ma ❤️.”
beverly_osu:
“Cleannnnnnnnnn 😍😍😍 color on point 😍.”
Wannebaybee:
“A machine 😍😍😍 I love it . Congratulations sis . Enjoy and don’t forget to use all the features.”
