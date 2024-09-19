Singer Oxlade had his album listening party on Wednesday, September 18, and it was remarkable for him

He called his father to join him on stage, who shared how he felt to be present at the memorable event organised by his son

The Ku Lo Sa crooner also revealed that he dropped out of school due to some reasons beyond his control

Singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, warmed the hearts of his fans as he welcomed his father on stage during his album listening party on Wednesday night, September 18, 2024.

He prostrated for his father before they hugged on stage. The singer's dad expressed excitement about attending the event and said the attendees were wonderful people.

He also went down memory lane to talk about Eyo masquerades and his son's connection with them 15 years ago. The Ku Lo Sa singer agreed with his father as he spoke.

The album - Oxlade from Africa - is the singer's debut album.

Oxlade shares why he left LASU

Earlier, Oxlade had disclosed that he dropped out in his final year at Lagos State University (LASU) because he was too handsome. Hence, this made him a target for gangs in the school. It was either he joined them or they dealt with him.

He also said that the school was now calm because the students currently place more focus on academics. Besides, they have come to realise how fragile life can be and aiming for one's dreams was more important.

He added that he could not go home after he dropped out and he kept making excuses to his family. When they eventually got to know, they were calm about it.

Watch Oxlade and his father in the video below:

Reactions to Oxlade's father, school drama

Several netizens have reacted to Oxlade's father on stage and why he dropped out of school. See some of the comments below:

@_omotolani______:

"When am not a witch cos why am I not sleeping by this time of the night."

@hardrockshotit_ng:

"Pop C nor know say e son na spider man."

@emeka_:

"That one no matter now. Once you make am, you make am. Our past no dey define our present nor future. You who is reading this, may your future be much brighter than your past."

@sir_tigga:

"He made the right decision oh, who all those cultists never threaten and worry before nor go understand."

@paulprolly:

"My brother, na your result no good o… all of us rugged Lasu finish and still know plenty people wey fine pass you."

Oxlade struggles with his vocals

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Oxlade during one of his performances has gone viral on social media, causing a buzz.

In the video, the singer was heard struggling to hit a pitch while singing his hit song, Ku Lo Sa.

The video, which was first posted on Tiktok, saw several internet users jumping to the singer's defense.

