Popular Nigerian singer, Oxlade, recently shared an interesting piece of information with fans on social media

The music star revealed that he was the background singer in British rapper, Stormzy’s hit song, Hide and Seek

Oxlade shared this with his fans on TikTok, and it raised mixed reactions, with some of them saying it was new information to them

Talented Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has revealed that he was on British rapper Stormzy's hit song, Hide and Seek.

Stormzy’s Hide and Seek track has no doubt been a favourite of many fans, especially because of the song’s instrumentals, hook, background vocals and more.

In a new development, Oxlade took to his TikTok page to reveal that he was one of the background voices on Hide and Seek.

Oxlade revealed he was on Stormzy's Hide and Seek. Photo: @stormzyofficial_ @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

Oxlade shared a video of the part of the song that he voiced. He noted that many people loved the song, and his voice was in it.

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Oxlade's revelation

Shortly after the Nigerian star shared his post on TikTok, many fans trooped to his comment section to react. A number of them noted that they had recognised his voice, but it was a new piece of information to others.

Read some of their comments below:

marie mbote:

“We know how the goat sounds ❤️.”

Sky_mojo:

“Wow I never knew.”

Merc-yade:

“I knew it was you when I heard it.”

Irene:

“ Really.”

Coco:

“Always knew it No one sounds like Oxlade but Oxlade❤”

Giwa Daniel:

“I was so sure it was you.”

Dollsss:

“Why am I just realizing??❤️❤️”

Faith Ovs:

“That’s you???? I love love this song.”

Celestina:

“I never knew and I kept listening everyday.”

