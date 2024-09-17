Actor Lekan Olatunji has marked the death anniversary of his late wife, who passed away in 2023

He visited her grave side and took pictures there, he also wrote an emotional long note as his tribute to the late woman

The note sparkled off emotions among fans who noticed how lean the movie act had become, and they comforted him with words

Nollywood actor, Lekan Olatunji, has marked one year death anniversary of his late wife, who unfortunately died in 2023.

The movie act visited his late wife's grave and shared a picture collage of the good times they spent together when she was alive.

Actor Lekan Olatunji remembers late wife. Photo credit @lekanolatunji01

Source: Instagram

He also shared the picture he took at her graveside in another post.

Olatunji pens tribute to late wife

In the post where he shared the picture collage, he wrote a moving tribute to the deceased.

According to him, his late partner was not just his wife but a beacon of light in their home, a woman of deep faith, and a prayer warrior.

The movie star also added that in his quiet and still moments, where the silence in the house feels too loud, he used to feel her absence so deeply. But her love has kept him going.

Olatunji further added that he was not mourning again but celebrating the beautiful, meaningful life she lived.

Recall that Olatunji has stated that his wife died of cancer after being denied a visa to travel for treatment. He sold his cars and some things to take care of her then.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Lekan's post about late wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actor about his late wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@ajokeh_ade_mi:

"He's lean. God have mercy."

@dupe_jayesimi:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@mummyboyz___:

"Losing a loved one is not easy."

@omokehinde.oo:

"May the soul of the departed find true peace in the afterlife! And I pray God Almighty continue to strengthen, console and guide Mr. Olalekan, the Children and the entire family."

@adewumiadeniji:

"May God comfort you and the children left behind.'

@wedonblow_tv:

"He's been through alot."

@flakkie_b:

"Keep resting, may God continue to comfort and sustain the Family you left behind."

@babajidekgee:

"May she be granted eternal repose."

@moma_bee_:

"May hr soul nd d souls of all d departed tru d mercy of God rest in peace,amen."

@princeomonathaniel2022:

"Healing to your heart."

Ruby Ojiakor remembers Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had marked one-month remembrance of her time in Ukehe, Enugu state, with her late colleague, Jnr Pope.

The film star shared a loved-up video they made then, as well as some pictures where they wore matching clothes to mourn the late actor.

Ojiakor said the actor, whom she described as a brother and friend, should continue to rest in peace; a post which sparked reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng