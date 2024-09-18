A video of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo and his kids doing the trending Dawa Dawa TikTok challenge has gone viral

In the trending clip, Femi Adebayo was joined on the trend by his wife, twins and his first daughter

The new clip came hours after Femi and his family did the DJ Chicken Moroboi challenge together

Nollywood actor and film producer Femi Adebayo recently got people talking online as he continues to show a little-known side of his relationship with his kids in a series of clips.

The serial box office movie maker recently jumped on some viral TikTok challenges, with his entire family participating in the video.

In the viral clip, Femi Adebayo and his kids were all covered in powder while clad in different native attires.

The video came days after the actor revealed the face of his twin sons on social media in another challenge.

After Moroboi comes Dawa Dawa

Netizens couldn't help but notice the smooth transitions in the clip between Femi, his twins and his daughter.

Some netizens took time to hail Femi Adebayo's wife, for also joining the family shenanigans.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Femi Adebayo celebrated his first daughter, Firdaos.

Watch video as Femi Adebayo and his family join the Dawa Dawa challenge:

Reactions as Femi Adebayo and kids join Dawa challenge

Here are some of the reactions that trailed clip:

@mo_bewa:

"But why see my boys o. It’s @iyanaladuke s powder for me."

@authenticmuy:

"@iyaboojofespris come and see oooooooooo! Femi don get the Orijo!"

@omo_ooni1:

"This thing dey sweet me ajey…I don watch ham pass 5x."

@kunleafod:

"Oti pada yemi."

@megastarnaija:

"Tiktok ti daran bayi ooo na full squad dey on deck. I Love this video."

@olawale.s.adebayo:

"This is hilarious and entertaining 🤣 Femi, you don influence my people 💕💝💓 nice one, guys."

@omo_ooni1:

"Iwo taani Ati taani niwaju taani o ti direct video to dun yi😂😂😂 you always inform baam."

@real_funkymallam:

"What's going on here."

@hajakaffy:

"Finally my Scholars are getting use to it."

@yetundengoli:

"Bro.femi kitu eleyi o."

@pastorbullet:

"O lor fah! Chosen!"

Burna Boy hails Femi Adebayo over Jagun Jagun

Grammy award winner Burna Boy left many talking after a video of him endorsing Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun went viral.

Burna Boy, who was spotted chilling with Asake, gave his thoughts about the epic movie.

A crew member was teasing Burna and asking why he behaves like Jagun Jagun. He replied that he loves the movie, which is why he acts like Ogundiji.

