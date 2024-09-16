Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions online after a recent video of him jumping on a TikTok challenge went viral

Yul Edochie dropped the viral post on his social media amid the fanfare surrounding the birthday of his first wife, May

May and Yul's first daughter is one of the numerous close family members who have taken to social media to celebrate her mum's birthday

Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been trending across social media amid the fanfare surrounding his first wife's birthday, May Edochie.

The lifestyle influencer and estranged wife of Yul Edochie is set to turn 41 on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's Up and Grateful video stirs reactions online amid his first wife's birthday. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, a video shared on Instagram by her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, has been the one stirring attention.

While birthday wishes, messages, and prayers have dominated the airwaves as family and friends celebrate May Edochie's special day, her husband's video where he was doing on a TikTok challenge has gone viral.

"Up and grateful" - Yul Edochie

In the viral video, Yul Edochie was seen doing the famous "Up and Grateful" TikTok challenge started by controversial social media personality, DJ Chicken.

Yul shared his feeling while catwalking back and forth in front of the camera. He also spoke about going to church and having a fantastic time at mass.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie snubs May's birthday

Here are some of the comments that trailed Yul Edochie's video:

@blessing5256_wide_expire_totoo:

"So you and Judy carry different clothe go rent short time hotel go create content and come dey release am small small."

@clintonkhozze1:

"Your first wife Dey miss u sir abeg do something."

@commysspot:

"U no get huz🙄always in the hotel room."

@maiii_cci:

"Old guy showing off in a hotel room."

@ikechinwendusandra:

"Always in a hotel room why?"

@lush_diamond98:

"Just got back from church for inside hotel."

@no_to_bully11:

"Love him or h@te him, he's most relevant actor in Nigeria."

@dennison7421:

"This man no Sabi fashion atall....... At your age u dey do up and grateful inside hotel room."

@voiceofwomenwithout:

"Have you sent your oversized liability back to the face me I face you apartment? I mean Chike and Obasi leftover?"

@ogalaibegbulem:

"@yuledochie only man that's homeless in his own country, I had you sleep in your 🚗 , But since two days now you manage to rent hotel."

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to his village

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough had not been heard about the controversies between Yul and Judy.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng