Nigerian actress Omoborty, whose real name is Biodun Okeowo, and her husband have caught the attention of netizens after they jumped on the Ololufe challenge

Recall that the song Ololufe was sung by Iyabo Ojo's daughter's Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, which is now making waves online

In a new video shared by the curvy actress, she and her husband were seen dancing while rocking matching outfits

Nigerian actress Biodun Okeiwo, who got traditionally married to her man in July 2024, has made it to the front line of blogs.

Biodun and her husband were seen having fun after they were spotted doing the Ololufe challenge. Ololufe is a now-viral tune made popular by Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux after they released the official music video to the song.

Fans react as Omoborty & her husband participate in Ololufe challenge. Credit: @officialomoborty, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the beautiful Nollywood actress and her man decided to participate in the challenge while rocking matching two-piece outfits.

Her caption stated how much she enjoyed recording and doing the challenge with her husband and asked Iyabo Ojo

Omoborty wrote:

"We had such a good laugh while recording this dance! There’s Tinko Tinko in the dance, and we did it! 😂 Where is the award? We won! @iyaboojofespris. But hmmmm, let me leave 🏃‍♀️ now and come back when you guys are done! 🤣🤣🤣."

Watch video here:

Reactions trail Omoborty's clip

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@alukoadebomijoy:

"Aunty B where is ur veggies basket nah😂😂😂😂."

@kwin_toye:

"Love is sweet, see the way you were smiling and blushing. May you always have reasons to smile."

@adebukolaad:

"On Mohmoh and our father, and OLUFEMI, the song that they are just turning, Lord accept our thanks😂😂😂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@teecareskincare:

"Aunty mi ,until single carry placard 😂😂😂 Haven't you done enough 😂😂😂 Keep enjoying yourself ma,,the match is matching😍Beautiful U ma 😍."

@ykarisfashion:

"I love this ❤️."

@dunnex_:

"Challenge closed. We have a winner 🏆."

Omoborty gets emotional as lover engages her

Meanwhile, actress Biodun Okeowo 'Omoborty' shared an adorable video showing the moment her man proposed to her.

In the video, the actress, who was overwhelmed by the unexpected display of love, was seen gushing as she flaunted her engagement ring.

Popular celebrities like Bobrisky and Moyo Lawal, among others, flooded Omoborty's comment section to celebrate with her.

