A video of the Chosen church choir responding to critics with a song is trending online

In the viral video, the choir, through their ministration, said the rumours about their church were over

The choir's song has since triggered another round of drama, with the likes of Daddy Freeze, Baba Tee, and some celebrities reacting

The choir of the Lord Chosen church has left people talking on social media with a song during their ministration.

Following the vicious mockery that targeted its members' testimonies, the choir, through their song, clapped back at critics.

Chosen Choir sings about controversies trailing their church online. Credit: @daddyfreeze/chosenchurch

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the church’s choir was seen dancing from side to side as they sang about their unwavering faith and resilience amid the viral controversy.

"Persecution is over, and their rumours are over; everything they were saying about my church is over; when they were talking, Jesus was watching, Chosen is moving, we are taking over the world, Nobody remembers them."

Watch video of the Chosen church choir singing below:

Daddy Freeze, others react to choir ministration

As expected, the video has sparked furious reactions, with media personality Daddy Freeze, actress Iheme Nancy, actor Baba Tee, among others, sharing their thoughts.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

daddyfreeze

"Comedy."

ihemenancy:

"What’s going on here."

babatee.1:

"ZOMBIE BUTTON."

sososoberekon:

"Njoku."

lilgodbag:

"This week prophet Jeremiah is praising GOD for a narrow escape."

gyt_young:

"In Nigeria anything can Blow anytim, so you Content Creator or Upcoming Artists don't give up, who know say "CHOSEN" go blow like this?"

pbanksdbeatmaker:

"Shay i talk am say everybody for this church dey smoke Igbo una no gree now see."

greatness_marshall_:

"If you want to marry a better girl that year, just join their youth church. If you come dey their choir, and they carry you to their crusade for another state, or they give you a mic for front, omo you no no waiting God do do for you."

oxford_rogers:

"This sounds like quarrel y’all should stop naw this is a mockery to Christianity ."

Tonto Dikeh support Lord's Chosen church

Legit.ng also reported that the Nollywood actress embraced the 'I am a Chosen' trend, as she publicly declared support for the church.

The mother of one shared an edited picture of herself in a Chosen apron, stating that she is one of them.

Tonto's post stirred reactions from many, including crossdresser Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng