Chosen Church Choir Replies Critics With Song During Service, Daddy Freeze, Others React to Video
- A video of the Chosen church choir responding to critics with a song is trending online
- In the viral video, the choir, through their ministration, said the rumours about their church were over
- The choir's song has since triggered another round of drama, with the likes of Daddy Freeze, Baba Tee, and some celebrities reacting
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The choir of the Lord Chosen church has left people talking on social media with a song during their ministration.
Following the vicious mockery that targeted its members' testimonies, the choir, through their song, clapped back at critics.
In the viral video, the church’s choir was seen dancing from side to side as they sang about their unwavering faith and resilience amid the viral controversy.
"Persecution is over, and their rumours are over; everything they were saying about my church is over; when they were talking, Jesus was watching, Chosen is moving, we are taking over the world, Nobody remembers them."
Watch video of the Chosen church choir singing below:
Daddy Freeze, others react to choir ministration
As expected, the video has sparked furious reactions, with media personality Daddy Freeze, actress Iheme Nancy, actor Baba Tee, among others, sharing their thoughts.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:
daddyfreeze
"Comedy."
ihemenancy:
"What’s going on here."
babatee.1:
"ZOMBIE BUTTON."
sososoberekon:
"Njoku."
lilgodbag:
"This week prophet Jeremiah is praising GOD for a narrow escape."
gyt_young:
"In Nigeria anything can Blow anytim, so you Content Creator or Upcoming Artists don't give up, who know say "CHOSEN" go blow like this?"
pbanksdbeatmaker:
"Shay i talk am say everybody for this church dey smoke Igbo una no gree now see."
greatness_marshall_:
"If you want to marry a better girl that year, just join their youth church. If you come dey their choir, and they carry you to their crusade for another state, or they give you a mic for front, omo you no no waiting God do do for you."
oxford_rogers:
"This sounds like quarrel y’all should stop naw this is a mockery to Christianity ."
Tonto Dikeh support Lord's Chosen church
Legit.ng also reported that the Nollywood actress embraced the 'I am a Chosen' trend, as she publicly declared support for the church.
The mother of one shared an edited picture of herself in a Chosen apron, stating that she is one of them.
Tonto's post stirred reactions from many, including crossdresser Bobrisky.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng