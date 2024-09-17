Photos from the burial of Joy Muoka, the second wife of Pastor Lazarus Mouka, in Imo state have emerged on social media

Prominent figures, including Obi Cubana, Peter Obi, among others, were present as they showed support for Pastor Lazarus

The photos surfaced on social media amid the reactions that have trailed the Lord's Chosen church members' unusual testimonies

Photos from Pastor Joy Mouka, wife of Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the general overseer of Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, aka Lord's Chosen, as she was laid to rest, have surfaced online.

The pictures showed public faces, such as businessman Obi Cubana and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, among others, present at the event, which took place in Imo state.

Pictures from the burial emerged on social media amid the drama that has trailed Muoka's church members' strange testimonies, which online users found unbelievable.

The deceased was the second wife married by the Lord’s Chosen founder after the demise of his first wife in 2010.

See the photos below:

Below is a video from the event:

The Guardian had in 2023 reported Joy Mouka's demise while details about her death were unknown. Her burial came one year after her demise.

Reactions to photos from Joy Mouka's burial

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng compiled below:

kenny714433:

"They should have just shouted "The god of chosen" to raise the wife na."

obonujoker:

"That's life. At the end, to God be the glory. God knows the beginning and the end. What matters is where you are going after leaving this earth... May God help us that remains to gain more knowledge of His ways."

Rexymania:

"You've been healing everything that comes your way, but couldn't heal your wife."

WINDSOW:

"Genuine Ministers of God are no superhumans. They also suffer circumstances that question their faith and sometimes make them feel like throwing the trowel. Howbeit, we were encouraged to be strong even in turbulent times. May God comfort him and his followers in Jesus name."

