A Nigerian man has pointed out something remarkable he observed about the Lord's Chosen members since people began mocking them

The impressed man hailed members of the Pastor Lazarus Muoka-led church for being calm and responsible in the face of heightened social media mockery

His post commending Lord's Chosen members stirred reactions online as people agreed with him

A Nigerian man, Ohakim Munachimso, has praised members of the Lord's Chosen for their online conduct despite how many have mocked their church.

Munachimso admitted that the conduct of the Lord's Chosen members has endeared him to the church.

The man said he was beginning to love Lord's Chosen church. Photo Credit: Ohakim Munachimso

In a Facebook post, Munachimso, who struggled to write coherently, attributed the online conduct of Lord's Chosen members to them having a disciplined father.

He took a swipe at members of some churches, saying they would not have wasted time arresting or firing back at online critics and shamers. Munachimso wrote:

"I begin to love this church, the LORD choosing, looking at them you will know that they have a discipline father.

"Up to a week you will see the trending testimonies, you will not see any of their members causing anyone or using arrogant talk, no the only thing that will tell you god bless choosing you will not see any of them arrest someone or fight someone or attack someone, but I know so many churches only the comments you will comment on comment section they we arrest you attack you police station will full, I love The LORD choosing."

Netizens commend Lord's Chosen members

Pst Tony Nwaiwu said:

"Chosen is bless by most high God."

Chinenye Odimmega said:

"I love dat .chosen is bless .but am not a chosen..I have come there programme .I have testimony to give there..but I Neva go .very busy."

Chinyere Blessing said:

"Exactly sir."

Celestine Justice Ekperebuike said:

"I'm a chosen.

"Who are you? the God of my pastor power."

Lord's Chosen react to trending testimony video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lord's Chosen had reacted to the trending "AK-25" testimony video.

In the said clip, the woman made a blunder by calling her assailants' weapons "AK-25" before someone in the background corrected her that they were AK-47 guns.

However, the Lord's Chosen media team described the clip as fake and urged the public to disregard it. The church's TikTok handle released the full clip of the lady's testimony, clarifying that her story happened in her dream.

