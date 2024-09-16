As several netizens share their version of the I Am a Chosen trend, some fans have dug up old tweets of singers Burna Boy and Wizkid using the words

They also accompanied their tweets with photos of them rocking the customised apron of the church whose name is being used for the trend

While some people have laughed at both singers, others shaded Davido and said it was the reason he was not as big as both artistes

Afrobeats singers Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, have gotten the attention of their fans as throwback photos of them rocking I Am a Chosen apron trends.

Fans react to old photos of Burna Boy and Wizkid rocking I Am a Chosen aprons.

In a tweet in 2013, Wizkid said that he was chosen while Burna Boy noted in 2011 that many are called but few are chosen.

In addition, they rocked The Lord's Chosen church apron, which had their fans wondering if they were members of the church then.

The apron started trending after a member of the church testified that he was shot at, but the bullet did not penetrate. Several netizens began to make jokes out of his testimony.

Some fans threw shades at singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and noted that it was because he hadn't worn the apron yet, that was why he was not on Wizkid and Burna Boy's level.

See Wizkid's tweet and photos below:

Reactions to Wizkid, Burna Boy's Chosen aprons

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wizkid and Burna Boy's photos rocking The Lord's Chosen church aprons below:

@Cruiselord42

"No wonder Wizkid dey always post. Jesus is Lord."

@zill_ions:

"Na now I know why Davido no win Grammy. He wasn’t chosen to do music."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"Na now l see why Wizkid FC dey very peaceful and get better fanbase because he is chosen."

@call_mi_dija:

"King Davido. He walks alone."

@Alexandaaahh:

"Everybody know that one. Na why his album no dey ever flop like Davido own."

Wixkid names upcoming album after late mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had announced that he would be releasing his next album Morayo soon.

The album is dedicated to his late mother, whom he described as the love of his life, and it will be his sixth.

His fans were excited about the development, and they expected it to be an excellent display of his musical prowess.

