Fasting rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and Barbadian superstar Rihanna stepped out together in eye-catching outfits recently

The Mavin singer, who was apparently invited by her international senior colleague, looked super pretty in her bejewelled bodysuit

The Photograph of the Diamonds hitmaker and the Sabi Girl leader went viral online, spurring massive reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe and Barbadian superstar Rihanna turned heads on social media following their recent outing together.

This marked the second time the two musicians were publicly seen together, and netizens couldn't get enough of their gorgeousness.

Rihanna and Ayra starr stepped out in gorgeous attires at Crop Over Festival 2024 in Barbados. Credit: @gabgonebad, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

It appeared that the Barbadian goddess most likely invited the Afrobeats singer to her country's annual street festival, Crop Over. The festival is said to be Barbados' premiere summer event and attracts visitors from across the globe.

For the big show, the Fenty CEO and the Ayra Star wowed in a bejewelled bodysuit with a matching headpiece while rocking colourful, oversized wings as they were spotted on the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Look at the picture below:

Ayra Starr and Rihanna trend

Legit.ng gathered reactions below:

@atesiaaa:

"Wow she’s living my dream life atp."

@SmithFelec32149:

"They both are such beautiful woman and doing their thing love this."

@kwest077:

"Senior baddie and junior baddie."

@1foreignglo:

"I know they got a song coming somewhere. I’m rdyy."

@yoga_doll:

"Just think about all of the juices trapped in the bottom of that jumpsuit… I’d do anything for a drop of it."

@ladidaix:

"Ayra just keeps winning."

@vechris:

"Ayra Starr loves Barbados. I don't blame Barbados is what Nigeria should be with good government."

@jordlyng:

A queen mother and a princess daughter."

Video of Rihanna and Ayra Starr in UK

The Nigerian singer met with Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty in London.

The MAVIN Records signee was at the Fenty show in London. A video of their interaction went viral online. In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna.

She went on to disclose how Rihanna’s country, Barbados, was her favourite place to be in the world. In response, the Fenty boss went on to explain how she got to know about the 21-year-old Nigerian singer.

Source: Legit.ng