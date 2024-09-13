Nigerian music icon Aydoeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, got his fans talking following a post that he shared

The expectant dad took to his official Instagram page, where he informed his fans about how he was feeling

His post has got many social media users wondering and trying to decrypt what the father-of-four had posted on his platform

By now, social media users are used to Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid's style of posting. Although he rarely does, whenever he posts, fans always find ways to decode his words, as they are mostly vague.

The Grammy-award-winning singer got his fans talking following his new social media post.

Wizkid shares coded post on IG. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

What Wizkid posted on IG

The Afrobeat hitmaker posted on his verified Instagram page that he was blessed and finally free.

His post got many thinking, but another caught their attention. The singer mentioned that he had "freed his demons" and that it was the best day of his life.

Wizkid, whose fans have been awaiting his studio project, named after his late mum, captured the attention of a number of users with his new post. Some have nursed the thoughts that his pregnant baby mama, Jada, may have put to bed.

See his posts here:

Fans react to Wizkid's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayam_kelvin13:

"Today is my happiest day too, anything wey make big Wiz dey happy naim dey make me happy too."

@mr.clever____:

"Be like Jada don born girl 😂."

@kim_gold6365:

"His happiness is our happiness tooo."

@big_blunt_07:

"Be like e don finally born girl pikin."

@vervando_baddest:

"This one nor dey okay again 😂😂😂."

@classic_c2:

"Him done smoke again 😂."

Wizkid shares sneak peek of upcoming project

A new video of Wizkid sampling a track on his soon-to-be-released album dubbed Morayo is trending online.

The music star dropped a snippet of the song a few days after marking his late mother's one-year death anniversary.

Wizkid's new video has sparked excitement among his fanbase, while other rival fans shared their opinion about the song.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

