Wizkid had an exclusive interview with Esquire UK as he prepared to attend his first Louis Vuitton runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

The musical sensation shared insights about his upcoming album, Morayo, dedicated to his mum

He also shared details about his connection with Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams.

Nigerian hitmaker Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, constantly strives to put Nigeria on the global music map.

The singer, who was recently at the Paris Fashion Week, sat down with Esquire UK ahead of his first Louis Vuitton runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Wizkid talks about his upcoming album in an interview. Credit: @wizkidayo

According to reports by the publication on Wednesday, June 20, the singer discussed his heritage, upcoming album, and his connection to Pharrell Williams.

Talking about his album and roots, Wizkid said:

"It’s very important for people to know where the source of my magic comes from. I’m African, I’m Nigerian; that’s my blood, that’s my DNA. The album title, ‘Morayo’, is a Yoruba word meaning “I see joy."

See Wizkid's interview here:

It will be recalled that Wizkid was very much on Elon Musk's app on June 20, fully embracing his love and light season.

He gave flowers to singer Ruger and music producer Don Jazzy, who had previously been called an influencer.

His tweets sparked discourse on social media, making Nigerians wonder why he occasionally pops out to do such things.

Reactions to Wizkid's interview with Esquire UK

Fans of the singer are excited for his first Louis Vuitton runway show at Paris Fashion Week. See how they reacted below:

@iam_super_nova1:

"Gather here if you’re from wizkid story."

@d_m_f____:

"Fc cult line up here JESUS is KING."

@official_barbiecue:

"Na wizkid carry me come here."

@mitica_ultimate:

"Wizkid is the face of African music."

@wizkidtribe:

"Came from Flyest man on earth IG Story."

@machidalooks:

"I must show I am Nigerian and represent my country well in everything I do. Thank you for the motivation."

@kemisola__mi:

"Guys, just check the engagement on this post and check others. Wizkid is that god."

Wizkid & Jada P Dish Spicey Couple Goals at Paris Fashion Show

The Louis Vuitton Paris fashion ‘Men’s Spring-Summer Show’ had Nigerian Afrobeat singers in attendance.

The likes of Adekunle Gold, Rema, Wizkid and Tems graced the event alongside other American celebrities.

Fans could not help but react after Wizkid and Jada were spotted at the event, serving us a couple of goals.

