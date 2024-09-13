Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni trended online as she revealed her deep connection with Shaun

The disc jockey was in a conversation with her twin sister Handi when she opened up on how Shain makes her feel in bed

The reality TV star recounted the number of times this has happened, spurring massive hot takes online

The ongoing Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni, one of the female twins in the house, has revealed an intriguing detail about her relationship with fellow housemate Shaun.

The twin disc Jockey has since kept viewers abreast with her display of affection with Shaun while on the show.

BBNaija Wanni revealed how Shaun makes her feel. Credit: @wannixhandi, @shaunokojie

In a recent conversation with her twin sister, Handi, Wanni opened up about her intimacy with Shaun, revealing that he makes her feel deeply fulfilled in bed.

She described Shaun as the best partner she has ever had, noting that this feeling has occurred three times during their time together.

Watch her speak below:

Wanni spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

debbys_clothings:

"Wanni you’re winning!! It’s sealed already."

thescentsanctuarybyj:

"We have body mists and perfumes to make you smell edible on a budget!"

peaches.creamy:

"Moment where their parents and siblings are watching and they hear her say this on national TV."

mariiammandy:

"And she’s telling her sister who doesn’t have a man in the house."

silent_smiles22:

"In as much that's it rated 18,I believe as adults they should try to avoid disclosing some of these things on TV especially when they know they're being watched by their family specifically I mean you can come up with something entertaining and pleasing to viewers without being nasty,rude or razz or whatsoever character that would jeopardize your chance of winning....give the viewers something else😂😂 we tired of same game plans here and there.....oya come and cry under my comment ashawo FCs."

chefuju_:

"Wait she is cool saying that to her twin? Omo they are the same tuehhh."

real_ellawhite:

"Wanni is my fav, but she talks too much."

realsomotvic:

"We kassia and Victoria hand work for their wage na only sex and cuum dem sabi."

innocent_matt:

"The money is married and not for oloshoo."

humuz2010:

"I don’t knw why I feel this is a deliberate gist. Wanni x handi don’t want to take easy on their h8ters."

